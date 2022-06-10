The Boys season 3 episode 4: Homelander star says he's parodying 'that guy'

The Boys is no stranger to political reference or parody, and The Boys season 3 episode 4 just made it all a bit more literal, as a few of Homelander's latest lines sounded especially familiar. So, if Homelander's words on the fictional right-wing talk show The Cameron Coleman Hour near the start of The Boys season 3 episode 4 weren't obvious enough, we've got some words from Anthony Starr, who plays the stars-and-stripes-clad Supe.

Tom’s Guide attended a press roundtable promoting The Boys season 3 where Starr was asked about how his character is parodying the far right. Starr replied by saying that Homelander is "not difficult to figure out, is it? Come on, there’s always been an element of 'that guy' in Homelander, never moreso than in season 3."

But before you go further, take this spoiler warning for The Boys season 3 episode 4. We don't go into huge detail about the big storyline beats, but we do cover a moment that will have some recalling an obvious moment from recent American political history.

The Boys season 3 remembers 2016

Starr continued, saying "And for we’re literally taking things that he’s said ... and there’s a board room scene that directly relates to the sycophant circle that we saw on the telly." And Starr's words ring true after a moment in The Seven's board room at Vought Tower from The Boys' latest episode.

Homelander's got a big surprise to celebrate the addition of the Supe known as Supersonic (played by Miles Gaston Villanueva), who Vought sees as a chance to score big with the Latino community.

Homelander, trying to do what he thinks is the right thing, welcomes Supersonic by saying "In your honor, we got a little surprise," and out come extremely-generic-looking taco bowls, one per Supe. Homelander then says "Seriously, we have the best taco bowls. Right here in the building. Bienvenidos, muchacho!" Deep, in a big sycophantic moment, talks through his food and says "this is muy delicioso."

This is a very thinly (if at all) veiled reference to one of Donald J. Trump's 2016 tweets (opens in new tab) (unavailable as Twitter took Trump's account down after his words that preceded the violent assault of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021). Back when Mr. Trump was the then-presumptive Republican presidential nominee, he celebrated Cinco De Mayo by posting a photo of himself with a similar-looking taco bowl, and captioned the photo "Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!"

Note that The Boys' script went so far as to say "the best taco bowls," right before saying that they were made in the corporate tower, just as Trump tweeted.

Starr elaborated about his feelings regarding the situation, noting "On one hand, I think it’s great that we can parody it, and lovingly poke fun at it. On the other hand, I think it’s tragic that there’s so much material available at the moment to satirize. We’re spoiled for choice, especially as far as my side is concerned.”

Analysis: Of course Homelander isn't Trump to the T

Just so nobody gets us or Antony Starr wrong, nobody's saying that this character is a line for line depiction of the former president. For example, Homelander's odd sexual habits don't seem to be inspired by any headlines from the past six years.

But as The Boys looks to stay relevant and up to the minute, these Trumpian moments sure add a bit of "I remember that!" It's to be seen, though, if all of The Boys' audience finds this amusing or not.