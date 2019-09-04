The Asus ROG Phone 2 Is the World's Most Powerful Android Phone

Updated Sept. 4: Since publishing this report in July we've had a chance to go hands-on with the ROG Phone 2 at IFA.

The new Asus ROG Phone 2 is not only a gaming beast — it’s an all around monster, period. Its specs blow everyone else out of the water, from its 120Hz OLED screen to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor — and a giant 6,000mAh battery to power it all.

The design on this smartphone remains largely the same, as this hands-on video from Engadget shows, but the specs have been bumped up hard.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specs

Price TBA Screen Size (Resolution) 6.6 inches (2340 x 1080) CPU Snapdragon 855 Plus RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 512GB Rear Camera 48-MP main; 13-MP ultra wide angle Front Camera 24-MP Battery 6,000 mAh

Let’s start with the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, Qualcomm’s CPU made for gaming. According to the chip maker, it has higher clock frequency peaks and has a faster graphics processor unit. At 2.96 GHz peak performance and 15% faster GPU, the heat generation is so high that Asus had to add a specialized vapor cooling system. The CPU feeds on a 12GB of RAM — with 512GB of storage.

All that firepower feeds a 6.59-inch OLED panel that runs at 120 frames per second and has HDR10, which provides with the highest color gamut possible. At 240Hz, The ROG Phone 2's touchscreen layer has a sampling rate double of the frame rate. The company says that the resulting latency is only 49ms, which it claims to be the lowest of any phone in existence. The screen also has an underdisplay fingerprint sensor.

Of course, that all sucks a lot of juice, which is the reason why the ROG Phone 2 has a giant 6,000mAh battery.

(Image credit: Engadget)

Asus' flagship phone also has a 48-megapixel main camera, coupled with a 13-MP sensor with ultra-wide lens and laser autofocus. It also has everything you would expect from a phone in this class: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band GPS, and USB Type-C connector.

The Rog Phone 2 doesn’t have a final price tag yet, although speculation is that it will be priced between $900 and $1,000. The phone will reportedly launch globally in September.