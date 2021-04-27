May the 4th: The Bad Batch, events, deals and all things Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th) is just around the corner. Yes, it's almost time to celebrate that galaxy far, far away with the "holiday" that is derived from a pun on the phrase "May the force be with you" and was started by fans. It's now been embraced by Lucasfilm and its owner Disney, so there will be celebrations both official and unofficial in honor of Star Wars — and it's a big chance to find deals (which we're tracking below).

Disney began observing Star Wars Day at its theme parks in 2013, but with quarantine and social distancing policies in effect, those events won't be taking place this year. Instead, Star Wars Day will be celebrated remotely, which is a lot easier now with Disney Plus.

Some fans also observe the following day, May 5, as Revenge of the Fifth (a play on the title of the movie Revenge of the Sith). Others recognize it on May 6, Revenge of the Sixth, instead. Either day celebrates the Sith lords and villains of the Star Wars franchise, as opposed to the Jedi.

So what celebrations are taking place for Star Wars Day 2021? Check out all the things you can see and do. May the 4th be with you!

Star Wars Day movies and shows to watch

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Watch the Star Wars movies in order on Disney Plus

All nine of the central Star Wars movies, as well as Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story are available on Disney Plus. You can also watch The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, both seasons of The Mandalorian, and even the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

Lucasfilm also announced a number of spinoff series at the Disney Investors Day in December 2020. One of the shows — The Bad Batch — is launching on May 4, while the rest won't arrive until late 2021 at the earliest.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

This animated series, which is available starting May 4 on Disney Plus, expands on the exploits of a squad of Clone Troopers, each of which has a mutation that gives him a particular specialty, whether that's brute strength, intelligence, or enhanced eyesight. The series takes place between Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, where the Bad Batch are now mercenaries.

The Mandalorian Season 3

According to recent reports, The Mandalorian Season 3 has just started filming, and is expected to be released in late 2021 or early 2022. While Pedro Pascal is certain to return as the titular hero, not much else is known about the plot, as the main storyline appeared to wrap up with Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — being whisked off by none other than Luke Skywalker.

The Book of Boba Fett

Teased at the very end of the second season of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett returns to Jabba the Hutt's Palace and literally cleans house. This series is set to debut in December 2021 with Temeura Morrison as Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Another spinoff sees Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. This series does not have an official release date, though we suspect it will be sometime in 2022. Given her dialogue in the Mandalorian, this series will most likely see her in pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who first appeared in animated form in Star Wars: Rebels. It could also mean the first live-action appearance of Ezra Bridger (possibly played by Aladdin star Mena Massoud), who also headlined that series as a Jedi-in-training, and who disappeared while fighting Thrawn in the finale.

Andor

This live-action series will be a prequel to Rogue One, and will follow the exploits of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as a rebel spy. Genevieve O'Reilly is also set to return as Mon Mothma. Filming began in late November 2020, and is expected to be released in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor returns as Kenobi, as does Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. This series takes place about 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, and presumably sees Kenobi on Tattoine watching over a young Luke Skywalker from afar. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their roles as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. In development since 2019, Kenobi only began filming this spring, so we shouldn't expect to see it until later in 2022 or beyond.

Lando

Details of this event series — which means it's going to be a one-off — are still pretty sketchy. It's not known if Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams will play the cape-clad Calrissian, or if it will be some other actor in the main role. No release date has been set.

Star Wars Detours

According to rumors (via CinemaBlend), Disney is planning to release this animated series as a surprise Star Wars Day (aka May 4) treat. This comedy series was created by Robot Chicken heads Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. It's rumored that two seasons — 52 episodes in total — will drop on Disney Plus at once.

Star Wars video games

If you're lucky enough to have a PS5 or an Xbox Series X — though one of the best gaming PCs will work, too — there are a few Star Wars video games you can play, as well as a few on the way.

Star Wars: Squadrons

This immersive flight simulator launched this past fall for all major platforms, and includes 5-on-5 multiplayer battles. Players can choose from four Empire and four Rebel ships, including the TIE Fighter, X-Wing, Y-Wing, and B-Wing.

Jedi: Fallen Order

In January, this EA title received a next-gen patch which improved the frame rate and resolution for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Knights of the Old Republic

According to Jason Schreier, this venerable title will be getting a remake, developed by Aspyr, the same company that ported a number of Star Wars games to the Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Ubisoft open-world Star Wars game

In January, Ubisoft studio Massive announced that it’s working on a story-driven, open-world Star Wars game, which will kick off a “long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm.” However, there's no time frame for when it will be released.

More EA Star Wars games

Not much here, but a tweet from Electronic Arts on January 13 teased that the company is working on more Star Wars titles.

Star Wars LEGO sets

LEGO R2-D2

A new 2,314-piece R2-D2 Lego set will be available starting May 1, and will feature extendable mid-leg and a rotating head, plus various pop-out gadgets like his periscope, taser, and grabbing claw. The set will cost $199.

Star Wars Day deals

On May 4, Disney or major retailers usually have great deals on Star Wars merchandise, including toys, Lego sets, dolls and action figures, DVD or Blu-ray box sets and more.

Tom's Guide will keep you up to date on all the best Star Wars Day deals, so stay tuned.