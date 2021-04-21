Lego Star Wars R2-D2 will help you celebrate May 4th in style

Lego likes to celebrate Star Wars day, better known as May 4th, in style, and this year is no exception. This year the company is launching a brand new set featuring R2-D2.

But it’s not just R2-D2. Star Wars fans will know the intrepid droid has a great many gadgets under his shell, and so does his Lego counterpart.

The 2,314 piece R2-D2 is actually a remake of the 2,127 model first released in May of 2021 and discontinued at the end of 2014. It’s been rumored and teased for quite some time, and now Lego has made it official.

(Image credit: Lego)

But the set is more than just a display droid. Lego R2 also comes with moving parts as well. He has an extendable mid-leg and a rotating head, plus various pop-out gadgets like his periscope, taser, grabbing claw, and more.

For those of you hoping to recreate one of the best scenes from Return of the Jedi, you’ll also be excited to hear that R2 keeps a miniature version of Luke’s green lightsaber in his head. It doesn’t appear to fire out, though, so you’ll just have to use your imagination for that bit.

(Image credit: Lego)

Big R2 also comes with a minifigure-scale counterpart, a special display stand with information about everyone’s favorite blue droid, and a special brick commemorating the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm. Because without Lucasfilm, there would be no Star Wars.

If you’re already clearing some space to put Lego R2 on display, just be aware that he is 12.5 inches tall, 7.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. R2-D2 will be available to buy from May 1, from Lego stores and the Lego website. It’ll cost you $199.99 / £179.99.