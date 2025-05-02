Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 launch live — latest updates as Star Wars comes to Fortnite

Refresh

Fortnite Galactic Battle release schedule (Image credit: Epic Games) The launch of Chapter 6 season 3 (or Galactic Battle) is only the start of what Forntite has to offer in the coming weeks.. In fact, Epic Games has confirmed that Galactic Battle will receive weekly updates, adding new weapons and content into the battle royale. Here's the official schedule: Tales of the Underworld (watch first two episodes in Fortnite) - May 2, 2025

May 29, 2025 Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025 It's not clear what extras these updates will actually bring to Fortnite just yet. So we'll have to wait and see whether our favorite Star Wars weapons and characters will be playable at some point over the next month.

Servers are back online Downtime for v35.00 has ended - read up on everything new in Fortnite Galactic Battle! https://t.co/IV5LwM1za7May 2, 2025 Fortnite has confirmed that servers are back online, meaning the Galactic Battle update is now yours to enjoy. While this is certainly good news, the amount of people flooding to Fortnite to enjoy the new season may cause some stress on the servers — and further downtime. We're hoping that doesn't happen. But we're covering the launch of the new season right here with live updates. So if Fortnite does have some problems with the influx of players, we'll be the first to let you know.

Fortnite: Galactic Battle official trailer Fortnite Galactic Battle Cinematic Trailer - YouTube Watch On The official cinematic trailer for Galactic Battle has been released, giving us a glimpse of what's to come once the Fortnite outage is over. In the trailer we can see Star Destroyers appearing through a hole in the universe, launching TIE Fighters, stormtroopers and all kinds of other Imperial nasties into the world of Fortnite. Also making an appearance are Rebel X-Wings, with Luke Skywalker leading the charge, Mandalorians, a Samurai-ified version of Darth Vader and the Death Star. To name just a few. If this trailer is anything to go by, Fortnite is going to be full to the brim with new Star Wars content and characters over the course of the season. Of course Darth Jar Jar makes an appearance as well. Which is quite exciting, assuming to subscribe to that particular fan theory...