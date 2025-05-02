Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 launch live — latest updates as Star Wars comes to Fortnite
Everything you need to know about the new Galactic Battle update
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 just landed , meaning that the extended downtime that began at 2 a.m. EDT / 11 p.m. PDT has now ended. With that new season comes a fresh batch of content from a Galaxy far far away.
The new season kicks off a new Star Wars-centric update called Galactic Battle. This means there will be a brand new Battle Pass and map locations — not to mention new characters and skins. if you ever wanted to play as Darth Jar Jar (yes, really), this will be your chance.
We'll be covering this launch live, with up-to-date details on the server downtime and more of what you can expect from the upcoming season.
Fortnite Galactic Battle release schedule
The launch of Chapter 6 season 3 (or Galactic Battle) is only the start of what Forntite has to offer in the coming weeks.. In fact, Epic Games has confirmed that Galactic Battle will receive weekly updates, adding new weapons and content into the battle royale.
Here's the official schedule:
- Tales of the Underworld (watch first two episodes in Fortnite) - May 2, 2025
- The Pull of the Force – May 8, 2025
- Mandalorian Rising – May 22, 2025
- Star Destroyer Bombardment – May 29, 2025
- Death Star Sabotage – June 7, 2025
It's not clear what extras these updates will actually bring to Fortnite just yet. So we'll have to wait and see whether our favorite Star Wars weapons and characters will be playable at some point over the next month.
Servers are back online
Downtime for v35.00 has ended - read up on everything new in Fortnite Galactic Battle! https://t.co/IV5LwM1za7May 2, 2025
Fortnite has confirmed that servers are back online, meaning the Galactic Battle update is now yours to enjoy. While this is certainly good news, the amount of people flooding to Fortnite to enjoy the new season may cause some stress on the servers — and further downtime.
We're hoping that doesn't happen. But we're covering the launch of the new season right here with live updates. So if Fortnite does have some problems with the influx of players, we'll be the first to let you know.
Fortnite: Galactic Battle official trailer
The official cinematic trailer for Galactic Battle has been released, giving us a glimpse of what's to come once the Fortnite outage is over.
In the trailer we can see Star Destroyers appearing through a hole in the universe, launching TIE Fighters, stormtroopers and all kinds of other Imperial nasties into the world of Fortnite. Also making an appearance are Rebel X-Wings, with Luke Skywalker leading the charge, Mandalorians, a Samurai-ified version of Darth Vader and the Death Star. To name just a few.
If this trailer is anything to go by, Fortnite is going to be full to the brim with new Star Wars content and characters over the course of the season. Of course Darth Jar Jar makes an appearance as well. Which is quite exciting, assuming to subscribe to that particular fan theory...
Is Fortnite down?
Yes Fortnite is down right now, but don't worry too much — this is all planned. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is due to land later today (May 2), and that means the servers needed to go down to prepare.
Servers officially went offline at 2 am. EDT / 11 p.m. PDT / 7 a.m. BST this morning.
At this point we're unsure how long the outage will actually last. So far Epic Games hasn't said anything about the downtime, or when we can expect Galactic Battle content to be available. We'll keep you up to date with the latest news on when Fortnite will be playable as soon as we hear it.