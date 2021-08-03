Trending

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 leakers just tipped full specs and prices

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are almost here, and now we have the possible specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fliip
(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, draws ever closer, but there are still new rumors circulating on what to expect. Now we have rumors that claim to include full specs, and more information on pricing.

@_snoopytech_ has posted what they claim to be full specs for both phones on Twitter, while long-time leaker Evan Blass has posted information on what we may be able to expect in terms of price. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3: Rumored Specs
Galaxy Z Fold 3Galaxy Z Flip 3
Display7.6-inch, 120Hz6.7-inch 120H
Cover Display6.2-inch 120Hz1.9-inch, 120Hz
ChipsetSnapdragon 888Snapdragon 888
RAM12GB8GB
Storage256/512GB128/256GB
Battery4,400 mAh3,300 mAh
Charging speedUnknown15W
Main camera12MP triple lens12MP dual lens
Selfie camera10MP, 4MP UDC10MP
IP RatingIPX8IP68
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs

First up is the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which Snoopy claims will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 1.9-inch cover display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 3,300 mAh battery with 15W charging, a dual 12MP camera lens (main and wide angle) and a 10MP selfie camera. Naturally, it’s said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888, the same chip as the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

Their source also claims the phone will be IP68 water and dust resistant, which is slightly different to the IPX8 water resistance rating we’ve heard about recently. However, the leaker says they're not so sure about this particular tidbit of information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs

Snoopy claims that the Z Fold 3 will have the same Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 7.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED flexible display, a 6.2-inch 120Hz cover display, a 4,400 mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and a choice of 2546GB or 512GB of storage. The main camera is said to have three 12MP lenses, and is comprised of ultrawide, main and a telephoto lens with 2x zoom.

On top of thi.  Snoopy’s information says there will be an IPX8 water resistance rating, a 10MP camera, likely on the exterior display, and a 4MP under display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices

Snoopy already revealed some alleged European pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which we covered, but now Evan Blass has joined the fray with images of what appear to be retailer listings. Listings that claim that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at €1,899 (£2,256), which would presumably be the 256GB model, and top out at €1,999 ($2,374) for what we guess is the 512GB model.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the 128GB model is said to be €1,099 ($1,305) and the 256GB model is said to be €1,149 ($1,365). Blass also included alleged pricing for the Galaxy Watch 4 (€379/$450 to €409/$485) and the Galaxy Buds 2 (€159/$188).

As Blass points out, direct conversions are not a great way to gauge how much a phone might cost in other markets. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost a similar price when it launched in Europe last year, so we shouldn’t expect much (if any) price reduction based on this information alone.

However, if this information is correct it further corroborates rumors that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be getting a hefty price cut. After all, even the converted prices are significantly less than the $1,499 it cost to buy a Galaxy Z Flip 5G at launch. In all likelihood the retail price is going to be even lower than that. Which would be great news, if that situation does indeed come to pass.

Sadly, we can’t put any stake in this information because we don’t know where it came from, and Samsung hasn’t confirmed or denied it. So we’re going to have to wait until Galaxy Unpacked to find out for sure.

That said, Snoopy's claims on both phones’ specs are pretty much identical to recent leaks, including information from long-time leaker Evan Blass. Sadly that isn’t a real indicator of accuracy, so don’t get too excited until Samsung itself dishes the dirt on the phones. 

