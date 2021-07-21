Samsung Galaxy Unpacked preview: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

We're about to find out how serious Samsung is about foldable phones. The electronics giant plans to host a new Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 11, and two foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — are expected to seize the spotlight.

Like recent Samsung product launches, this one will be a virtual event. It gets underway at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, with the August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event likely to stream from both Samsung's website and its YouTube channel.

Normally, when Samsung hosts a product launch in August, we'd anticipate the release of a new Galaxy Note phablet. However, rumors surrounding the Galaxy Note 21 have suggested Samsung is skipping out on this year's update, in part because of the global chip shortage plaguing the consumer electronics industry.

However, Samsung has also made no secret of its desire to come out with more foldable phones. And with both the Galaxy Fold and Flip models due for an upgrade, it could well be the Samsung has decided to focus on those two devices instead of the Note.

Here's a closer look at all the products Samsung could announce at its August 11 event, based on the latest rumors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Based on rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold figures to be the most noteworthy — and most expensive — release. The new foldable is expected to have a more durable design and add support for the S Pen Pro, a version of Samsung's stylus with the Bluetooth connectivity missing from the S Pen that became available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold could be the first Samsung phone with an under-display camera, as the selfie cam on the phone's interior screen could adopt this feature. The best part? One rumor points to the launch price being as much as 20% cheaper than the Fold 2.

Read more about the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

(Image credit: Jermain Smit/ LetsGoDigital )

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be an upgrade on the original folding flip phone Samsung released last year, with better all-around specs, a larger cover display and 5G connectivity. Even so, rumors point to the Z Flip 3 debuting at a lower price than the $1,449 Galaxy Z Flip did in 2020. What's more, a persistent rumor points to a Lite version of the Flip, which would allow Samsung to offer a foldable for even less.

Read more about the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

(Image credit: Amazon Canada)

Samsung's foldables may be the center of attention at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, but they're unlikely to be the only things that Samsung announces. Specifically, rumors point to a Galaxy Watch 4 emerging at the event. This is going to be the first Samsung watch to run on Google's WearOS platform, a move announced earlier this year at Google I/O.

Other potential Galaxy Watch 4 features include body composition readings (body fat) and blood glucose monitoring, though recent rumors suggest that latter feature is off the table.

Read more about the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

There's a question as to whether Samsung will have another phone to show off in August. Rumors had suggested the company was working on the Galaxy S21 FE, a lower-cost version of the Galaxy S21 with a few of the features scaled back.

Back in June, a report claimed work on the S21 FE had been suspended but leaker Evan Blass claims the phone will be among the devices Samsung shows off at Unpacked. Expect a phone that costs under $700, perhaps under $600.

Read more about the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Also on Blass' list are the Galaxy Buds 2, a new pair of wireless earbuds to replace the current Galaxy Buds. These are the least expensive earbuds in Samsung's current lineup, which includes the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. We've heard that the Buds 2 will offer active noise cancelation for a fairly aggressive price.

Read more about the Galaxy Buds 2.

Galaxy Unpacked August 11 event outlook

Whatever Samsung ends up announcing at Unpacked on August 11, you'll have a chance to claim your space in line to order it. Starting tonight (July 20), Samsung is opening up its Reserve Now program for people who want to reserve the chance to buy the flagship device Samsung unveils. Samsung says anyone making a reservation can qualify for perks such as an extra $200 in credits on trade-ins when buying the phone and 12 free months of Samsung Care Plus. Samsung also promises an additional pre-order offer, though details weren't yet available.

All told, it figures to be a packed event on August 11. Stick with Tom's Guide through then, as we follow all the latest rumors and reports surrounding Samsung's upcoming products.