iPhone 13 Pro reportedly getting these three big camera upgrades

Everyone is ready for the upcoming iPhone 13, including us. As we approach September, which is when it's rumored that Apple will announce the new iPhone, we're hearing more and more.

Courtesy of a new report from Bloomberg, we believe that the iPhone 13 Pro will have portrait video recording, the ability to save videos in the ProRes file format and a new filters system to compensate for color reproduction. These enhancements are likely to improve the iPhone 13 Pro's powerful media creation capabilities.

We've heard about the iPhone 13 portrait video before, but Bloomberg's report is just another source to make the claim. As the name suggests, portrait video would be similar to portrait photos, applying an artificial blur (bokeh) effect to a video to make it more artistic. Previous rumors have claimed that Apple will utilize the Pro models' LiDAR scanner to make the magic happen.

Bloomberg's report also says that the iPhone 13 Pro will be able to save videos in Apple's ProRes file format. This is a format that Apple introduced over a decade ago, allowing for creative professionals to create higher-quality outputs. ProRes works in Final Cut Pro, Apple's video editing software, and can support up to 8K resolution. In short, the iPhone 13 Pro could produce very high-quality videos that professionals can further turn into excellent content. However, we can't say whether the iPhone 13 Pro will record in 8K like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Finally, Bloomberg claims that Apple will introduce a new filters system for the iPhone 13. These new filters will help improve photo color reproduction by using AI. Bloomberg states that they will "precisely apply changes to objects and people using artificial intelligence." This will help with highlights and shadows in photos, as well as making colors warmer or cooler while keeping the whites neutral.

Beyond camera enhancements, the iPhone 13 is expected to feature high refresh rate displays for the first time on an iPhone. However, rumors suggest that the 120Hz ProMotion screens will be exclusive to the Pro models, leaving the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 at 60Hz. We also believe that the iPhone 13 will feature a smaller display notch, which would be a welcome change.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be announced in September, with the full release happening a few weeks later. Head over to our iPhone 13 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.