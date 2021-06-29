Samsung Galaxy S22 concept has a ginormous Olympus camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a ways off, but there’s already talk about what the phone might have to offer. Which leads to unofficial renders, speculating what the phone could look like.

This latest set of concept renders comes from LetsGoDigital and graphic designer Technizo Concept . While their idea of what the Galaxy S22 might look like is a little bizarre, we can definitely get on board with it.

The most obvious design feature here is the camera. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features three identical-looking camera lenses, and two smaller sensors, this concept goes all in with one huge camera lens that takes center stage.

This particular lens is 200MP, which has been rumored for the S22 Ultra, and features Olympus branding. We've heard rumors of a Samsung and Olympus partnership for the Galaxy S22 before, but nothing has been confirmed.

Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, this concept also features an additional four sensors. Our guess is that they are the dual telephoto lenses we’re hoping makes a return, alongside an ultrawide camera lens and the laser autofocus sensor. Though why these four sensors are all the same size, especially when that wasn’t the case on the S21 Ultra, isn’t entirely clear.

What is clear here is the continued use of the large camera bump. While it makes sense to have extra space for the camera components, the fact that these bumps seem to be getting larger and larger would not be a trend we'd like to see continue.

Interestingly, the design also adds an adaptive cooling fan to the inside of the phone, designed to keep temperatures down during more processor-heavy functions. This would include gaming, which Samsung has been pushing into a lot more in recent years.

That being said, I imagine that Samsung will likely opt for more passive cooling systems in its flagship phones. After all, nobody wants to hear that internal fan whirring away when things start getting hot and heavy.

Other features of note include the thinner bezels, a flat screen display, continued lack of the 3.5mm headphone jack, and no dedicated slot for the S Pen. While the S Pen is present in the renders, the design appears to be counting on the fact that it will still be an optional accessory.

While these renders purport to be based on leaks and rumors, they’re still not official images, Therefore they don’t actually tell us anything about the Galaxy S22 Ultra and what it might look like when it launches next year.

We’ve still got quite some time before we’re likely to see some official-looking shots of the phone, so as usual we’re going to have to be patient and see what Samsung has in store for early next year.