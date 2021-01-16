Ravens vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs game online

Ravens vs Bills channel, start time The Ravens vs Bills live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT, on Saturday, January 16. It's on NBC.

The Ravens vs Bills live stream will give Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson the chance to check another big box in his NFL career. Last week, he won his first playoff game. Saturday, there is a 40 percent chance he will be playing football in the snow.

Only about an inch is expected to fall during this Ravens vs Bills live stream and that may be nothing to a Northeast lifer, but to a 24-year-old who grew up 40 minutes north of Miami, Florida, it might as well be a blizzard. “Hopefully it don’t.” Jackson told reporters earlier this week when asked about the forecast for this NFL live stream .

He went on to say his only experience ‘playing’ in snow was a snowball fight on his alma mater Louisville’s campus.

What Jackson may not realize is that this Ravens team is built for this kind of game. Teams usually rely on running the ball in bad weather and Baltimore has the best ground game in the NFL led by Jackson and rookie running back, J.K. Dobbins. In last week’s win over the Titans, Dobbins averaged 4.8 yards per carry, while Jackson ran for 136 yards. The Raven’s QB even broke a 48-yard touchdown run that tied the game and gave momentum back to Baltimore.

Snow or no snow, Buffalo is a tough place to play. The Bills have only lost once at home this season and they are riding high after beating the Colts last week for their first playoff win in 25 years. Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs had no problem carrying their regular season success into the playoffs. Diggs caught six passes against Indy for 128 yards and a touchdown, while Allen threw for a total 324 yards, two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown as well.

The (11-5) Ravens are 2.5-point road dogs against the (13-3) Bills. The Over/Under is 50.

How to watch Ravens vs Bills live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Ravens vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Bills is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT, Saturday January 16.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.

Ravens vs Bills live stream for free

If Ravens vs Bills is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Ravens vs Bills on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Ravens vs Bills live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Ravens vs Bills live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Bills live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Ravens vs Bills live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .