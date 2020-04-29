Marvel movie release dates: Every comic book show and movie coming soon

The calendar of Marvel movie release dates keeps changing, largely due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the latest Sony Spider-Man movies got delayed, and that led Disney and Marvel to move its release dates for its Doctor Strange and Thor sequels.
What's a comic book movie lover to do? Make a giant calendar of release dates, that's what. We've collected not only every Marvel movie release date, but everything from Sony's Spider-Man movies set, and even the MCU Phase 4 shows coming to Disney Plus.
And because we're not partisans, we're also including a full schedule for the upcoming DCEU movies. Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most high-profile movies to lose its original release date, but it's still slated to come out this year. Confused by the ever-changing list of DC shows? We've got those covered too.
Keep this page bookmarked, as there are pretty good odds that Marvel movie release dates will change, and that other films in this list may slide and adjust as well.
Marvel movie release dates
- November 6, 2020: Black Widow
- February 12, 2021: Eternals
- May 7, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- February 11, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder
- March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- May 6, 2022: Black Panther 2
- July 8, 2022: Captain Marvel II
- February 17, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film
- May 5, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film
- July 28, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film
- November 3, 2023: Untitled Marvel Studios film
- To be announced: Blade
- To be announced: Avengers 5
Marvel and Sony movie release dates
- March 19, 2021: Morbius
- June 25, 2021: Venom: Let There Be Carnage
- November 5, 2021: Spider-Man 3 (sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home)
- October 7, 2022: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2
Marvel Disney Plus show release dates
- August 2020: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- December 2020: WandaVision
- Spring 2021: Loki
- Summer 2021: What If...?
- Fall 2021: Hawkeye series
- To be announced: Ms. Marvel
- To be announced: She Hulk
- To be announced: Moon Knight
DC movie release dates
- August 14, 2020: Wonder Woman 2 (aka Wonder Woman 1984)
- August 6, 2021: The Suicide Squad
- October 1, 2021: The Batman
- December 22, 2021: Black Adam
- May 22, 2022: DC Super Pets
- June 3, 2022: The Flash
- Nov, 4 2022: Shazam! 2
- December 16, 2022: Aquaman 2
DC TV show release dates
- May 18, 2020: Stargirl
- Fall 2020: Doom Patrol Season 2
- To be announced: Green Lantern
- To be announced: Aquaman: King of Atlantis
- To be announced: DC Super Hero High
- To be announced: DC's Strange Adventures
- To be announced: DMZ
Other comic book movie release dates
- October 23, 2020: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins