Indy 500 start time While coverage on NBC begins at 1 p.m. ET today (Aug. 23), the Indy 500 itself starts at 2:30 p.m. ET, and goes to 6 p.m..

Do you have your Indy 500 live stream figured out to watch the Greatest Spectacle in Racing? Well, tomorrow (Sunday, Aug. 23), we'll see the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 take place. And just like all sports events in the U.S., the 2020 Indy 500 will be taking place in an empty arena.

Yes, while plans originally called for the event to held at 50% capacity, with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway seating have more than 100,000 paid fans in attendance (normally they take in around 275,000), they had to change plans 2 weeks after issuing that announcement.

A track press release reads: "This tough decision was made following careful consideration and extensive consultation with state and city leadership." The statement went on to note that "the COVID-19 trends in Marion County and Indiana have worsened. Since our June 26 announcement, the number of cases in Marion County has tripled while the positivity rate has doubled."

Good on the IMS. Anyways, it's really easy to watch the Indy 500 live streams online, from around the world, especially with our guide. We've even got a way to watch it all for free.

How to watch the Indy 500 live stream with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Indy 500 live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Indy 500 live streams in the US are basically free

In the U.S., we're watching the Indianapolis 500 on NBC. That means the big race is super easy for anyone with one of the best TV antennas or cable. But cord-cutters should set up with fan favorite fuboTV.

We recommend fuboTV because it's on our best streaming services list for a reason, packing all the sports content you could ask for, and then some.

fuboTV has a 7-day free trial

Indy 500 live streams in the UK

Those in the U.K. can watch the Indianapolis 500 on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Indy 500 live streams in Canada

SportsNet is the home of the Indianapolis 500 in Canada, on SN360 and SNWL.

2020 Indy 500 favorites

Right now, Scott Dixon (at 3-1) leads in the betting odds, as he's taken 3 wins and some top-five finishes in 6 IndyCar Series races. His last Indy 500 win was in 2008.

Marco Andretti is also top ranked (5-1) but his recent performances have been struggle-city. The aptly-named Will Power (8-1) is a dark horse pick, looking for his first Indy 500 while taking some high placings recently.

Indy 500 starting grid

Row 1

Marco Andretti Scott Dixon Takuma Sato Row 2

Rinus VeeKay Ryan Hunter-Reay James Hinchcliffe Row 3

Alex Palou Graham Rahal Alexander Rossi Row 4

Colton Herta Marcus Ericsson Spencer Pigot Row 5

Josef Newgarden Felix Rosenqvist Pato O'Ward Row 6

Ed Carpenter Zach Veach Conor Daly Row 7

Santino Ferrucci Jack Harvey Oliver Askew Row 8

Will Power Tony Kanaan Dalton Kellett Row 9

Simon Pagenaud Fernando Alonso James Davison Row 10 Helio Castroneves Charlie Kimball Max Chilton Row 11 Sage Karam JR Hildebrand Ben Hanley