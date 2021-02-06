How to watch The Equalizer online after the Super Bowl

The Equalizer start time, channel The Equalizer will premiere Sunday, February 7 around 10 p.m. ET (depending on how long the Super Bowl goes). It's on CBS.

It's almost time for the Super Bowl live stream, which means it's also almost time to watch The Equalizer online after the game concludes.

Once the big game (and all those Super Bowl commercials) are over, the network typically airs a promising new show or an episode of a fairly recent hit. Last year's Super Bowl lead-out show on Fox was The Masked Singer. This year, CBS is debuting The Equalizer, a reboot starring Queen Latifah as a tough, ex-CIA agent who uses her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The Equalizer's on-screen history began in the '80s, with a CBS drama. In 2014, it was adapted into a movie headlined by Denzel Washington (followed by a 2018 sequel). Now, the franchise is returning to television with Latifah in the main role.

In the premiere episode, Robyn McCall seems like a regular single mom raising her teen daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes). But as only a few people know, she's an anonymous guardian angel who defends the downtrodden. She's got help in the form of former CIA handler William Bishop (Chris Noth) and the brilliant hacker Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg). But she must hide their work not only from her family, but from an NYPD detective (Tory Kittles) determined to unmask the Equalizer.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Equalizer after Super Bowl 2021 online.

How to watch The Equalizer anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Equalizer. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch The Equalizer in the US

American fans can watch The Equalizer premiere Sunday, Feb. 7 after the Super Bowl. Depending on how long the game lasts, that's likely to be around 10-11 p.m. Like the game, the show is airing on CBS, which you get with a cable TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Equalizer online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

CBS All Access is offering a free one-week trial to check out the streaming service. You can watch all new and past hits from CBS, including all 22 seasons of Big Brother. That's not all! With CBS All-Access, you can also get the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery. View Deal

You can also access CBS on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Equalizer in Canada

In the Great White North, Canadians can watch The Equalizer after the Super Bowl on GlobalTV, if it's part of their cable package.

How to watch The Equalizer in the UK

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like The Equalizer is airing on any UK channels.

Anyone who wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN.

The Equalizer trailer

So, what exactly does Queen Latifah do as The Equalizer? "I'm the one you call when you can't call 911," she explains this CBS promo. Later, she adds, "I'm using my powers for good."

And by the way, those powers include some major ass-kicking.

The Equalizer cast

The cast of The Equalizer is headlined by Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative and a single mother.

She's joined by: