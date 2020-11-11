How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City online without cable

Real Housewives of SLC start time, channel Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Drama is heading to Utah! Get ready to watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City online. Bravo's quest for total reality TV domination continues by introducing a new cast in the "undiscovered" world of SLC.

The six successful women — Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah — seem to have it all, from palatial homes to designer shopping sprees to multimillion-dollar businesses. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City follows their elite and unconventional lives in a society marked by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection.

The new show follows in the high heels of nine previous Housewives installments, all starting with Real Housewives of Orange County. Filming took place earlier this year and ended before the pandemic lockdown began.

Real Housewives of SLC starts off with — what else? — plenty of drama as tensions rise among the cast members. As Heather told the Salt Lake Tribune, " You get women who, in normal circumstances, are easy luncheon friends. But when you put them in this environment, it changes the context and it makes it more charged and more volatile.”

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Plus, check out a preview trailer below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City if you're away from home. Watching RHOSLC new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the RHOSLC premiere episode Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. Anyone with a cable login can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can tune into the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiere at the same time and day as your American neighbors, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Slice.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in the UK

UK viewers can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast

Meet the six women who make up the cast of Real Housewives of SLC:

Lisa Barlow: The self-described "Mormon 2.0" mom is married to John and has two children. She owns a marketing company called LUXE and several brands of tequila. She attended Brigham Young University with fellow cast member Heather Gay and is a longtime friend of Meredith Marks.

Mary Crosby: The Pentecostal First Lady inherited her family’s empire when she married her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have one child together.

Heather Gay: The once-devout mom of three daughters was married to “Mormon royalty” for 11 years, but after her divorce, she now calls herself a “good Mormon gone bad.” She owns a medical spa business, Beauty Lab and Laser.

Meredith Marks: A celebrity jewelry designer who loves to party, she's Jewish and has been married to husband Seth for over 25 years. They're new empty nesters.

Whitney Rose: The descendant of “Morman Royalty” left the church after having an affair with and marrying her boss, Justin. They've been together 10 years and share two children. She owns a skincare line.