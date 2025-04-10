Watch 'Got to Get Out': how to stream the reality TV game show from anywhere
The show that puts reality TV royalty and rookies together in a big house and asks them to escape with $1million up for grabs
Just when you think every type of reality TV show has been done, a blend of reality TV and a game show like "Got to Get Out" turns up.
The inventive format hosted by Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”, mixes 10 reality TV stars from shows such as "Real Housewives", "The Hills", "The Apprentice", "Dancing with The Stars" and "The Bachelor" with 10 reality TV rookies, locks them in a house and then challenges them to escape...
Here's how to watch 'Got to Get Out' from anywhere with a VPN.
"Got to Get Out" arrives on Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, April 11.
• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle
• Canada — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free
But that's not all. The money is on a 10 day timer, increasing the longer the contestants stay up to a maximum of $1million. They could all stay put and split the money 20 ways but, and here is the incentive, should any of them manage to "Get Out" in the meantime they will take all the accumulated funds up to that point.
This means there will be strategies and shifting alliances a la "Traitors" as the housemates are both prisoners and prison guards. Should someone "Escape the Estate [and] Win the Fortune" the total goes back to $0 so timing is everything.
Read on to see who is taking part and all the ways you can watch "Got to Get Out" online the world over.
How to watch 'Got to Get Out' online in the U.S.
"Got to Get Out" is available to stream in full on Hulu from Friday, April 11 in the U.S. Plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 30 days absolutely free.
You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.
And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.
Abroad at the moment? Don't panic. Americans who want to use their usual domestic streaming platform to watch "Got to Get Out" can do so with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'Got to Get Out' from anywhere in the world
If "Got to Get Out" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Got to Get Out" online from wherever you are in the world.
Watch 'Got to Get Out' around the world
"Got to Get Out" will stream on Disney Plus in some territories outside the U.S. but not all. It will be available in Canada with the same release date — Friday, April 11 — but is not yet scheduled for release in the U.K. or Australia.
Americans abroad in a territory where the show is not available can watch on their usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN. As previously mentioned, we recommend Nord VPN.
The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/UK£7.99/AU$13.99/month.
Watch the 'Got to Get Out' trailer
'Got to Get Out' — Cast
- Simu Liu — Host
- Athena Vas — Contestant (The Bachelor)
- Spencer Pratt — Contestant (The Hills)
- Stein Retzlaff — Contestant
- Omarosa Manigault Newman — Contestant (The Apprentice)
- Rob Roman — Contestant
- Cynthia Bailey — Contestant (Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Kim Zolciak-Biermann — Contestant (Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Nick Metzler — Contestant
- Val Chmerkovskiy — Contestant (Dancing with the Stars)
- Athena Suich — Contestant
- Jill Ashock — Contestant
- Clare Crawley — Contestant (The Bachelor)
- Susan Noles — Contestant (The Golden Bachelor)
- Lindsey Coffey — Contestant
- Demi Burnett — Contestant (The Bachelor)
- Steve Helling — Contestant
- Yahné Coleman — Contestant
- Rashad Jennings — Contestant (Former NFL star)
- Steven Giannopoulos — Contestant
- Shane Dougherty — Contestant
'Got to Get Out' FAQ
Are all the 'rookies' on "Got to Get Out" actually reality TV rookies?
Erm, no. Steven Giannopoulos appeared on "Big Brother Canada 10", Rob Roman on "Squid Game: The Challenge", Athena Vas on "The Bachelor: Greece" and Jill Ashlock on "Outlast" while Steve Helling is a well known Crime TV host.
Is everything unscripted in 'Got to Get Out'?
Yes! The reactions, alliances, meltdowns, and lightbulb moments are all real. Contestants face genuine pressure, unexpected twists, and zero second takes. What you see is what actually went down.
