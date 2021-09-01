Google Pixel 6 release date now tipped for October

You thought you knew the Google Pixel 6's release date? Well think again!

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, citing his own sources, claims the Pixel 6 series will be available for pre-order on October 19, with the retail launch happening on October 28. That's over a month later than the September date pegged in another eariler leak.

While Prosser leak doesn't offer a reveal date, he said the Pixel 6's full debut may well be the same day as pre-orders open: so October 19 again.

Prosser was apparently moved to leak this information based on another recent leak that claimed the Pixel 6 would appear on September 13, beating the iPhone 13 to the punch. Trying to compete for attention with Apple seemed like a bold move, as exciting as the changes to the Pixel 6 are. So this new date seems much more sensible.

An October release date fits better with Google's previous flagship Pixel launches too. The Google Pixel 5 arrived on October 15 last year, the Pixel 4 series appeared on October 22, and every other Pixel phone (other than the a-series models) has appeared in mid-October too.

We may hear more official details before then though. Google already surprised us with a fairly detailed breakdown of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's new features, including the Tensor chipset, more and better cameras, larger displays and a refreshed design with new color options. We've also heard that the Pixel 6 may feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and more powerful wireless charging, but also that it may not ship with a charger in the box.