Germany vs Spain live stream: How to watch Nations League 2020–21 online

Germany vs Spain start time, channel Germany vs Spain begins tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 3) at 2:45 p.m. ET / 8:45 p.m. local CEST. The game airs on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN USA.

Tomorrow's Germany vs Spain live stream finds both teams looking to make their 2020-21 UEFA Nations league performance look a whole lot better than the last time. And it might not be that hard for Germany, which was dead last in a group with France and the Netherlands.

Spain, on the other hand, failed to make it to the semi-finals, losing by a narrow margin to England. Spain may have brighter chances, as coach Luis Enrique is starting over from scratch (kinda) with an exiting young team that has its work cut out for itself by taking Germany on at its home field.

Speaking of the home side, Germany's head coach Joachim Low will be trying to use this season to dig himself out of a proverbial ditch, as the previous Nations League and the 2018 FIFA World Cup ended in regrettable fashion.

Spain and Germany are in Group A, alongside Switzerland and Ukraine, and Spain looks to rely on Barcelona winger Ansu Fati for success, and Chelsea's Timo Werner (seen above) is one of the stars that will hopefully push Germany to excel and thrive.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Germany vs Spain live stream:

How to watch Germany vs Spain live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble," moving to a territory where Germany vs Spain isn't on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

Germany vs Spain live streams in the US

In the U.S., we're going to watch Germany vs Spain on a number of networks, including ESPN2, which should be easy to find on cable, as well as UniMas and TUDN. The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, the Germany vs Spain live streams can be found on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, and the only live TV options at that. ESPN2 is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, a solid option for watching the NBA 2020 Playoffs games. Fubo has TUDN and UniMas.

Germany vs Spain live streams in the UK

If you're trying to find the Germany vs Spain live stream in the UK, turn to Sky Sports Premier League and SKY GO Extra. It starts at 7:45 p.m. local BST.

The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

Germany vs Spain live streams in Canada

Unfortunately, we can't find any streaming details for folks in the Great White North. Of course, anyone travelling to Canada should check out a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to use their regular streaming services while in the land of poutine and Tim Horton's.

Germany vs Spain live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you can find the Germany vs Spain match in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sports

Optus Sports Austria: ZDF, DAZN

ZDF, DAZN Brazil: TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brazil

TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brazil France: Free, TFX, Molotov

Free, TFX, Molotov Germany: ZDF

ZDF India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV Ireland: Virgin TV Go, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Virgin Media Two

Virgin TV Go, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Virgin Media Two Israel: Sport 1, Sport 4

Sport 1, Sport 4 Italy: Italia 1

Italia 1 Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico, ESPN Caribbean

ESPNPlay Caribbean, DIRECTV Sports Puerto Rico, ESPN Caribbean Spain: fuboTV España, TVE La 1

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.