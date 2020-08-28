The best iPlayer VPN in 2020

From Killing Eve to Fleabag and Doctor Who, BBC iPlayer is full of incredible content – the only problem is that the service is set up to block visitors from streaming outside of the UK. Fortunately, using one of the best iPlayer VPNs listed here will allow you to unblock the service, no matter where you are.

Although usually thought of as privacy tools (and that’s still true), the best VPN can get you access to iPlayer from abroad with ease by directing your web traffic through one of its UK-based servers. As a result, any website you visit should assume that you’re browsing from within the UK. However, iPlayer has seriously powerful VPN blocking tech – more so than even Netflix – so many lesser services fail at the first hurdle.

Although you can find a decent free VPN, unpaid services typically don’t come with many server choices or IP addresses. Because of this, if you want to be sure you’ll be able to access the latest Line of Duty episodes abroad, you should sign up for a paid VPN. Thankfully, you'll be able to find a good iPlayer VPN for just a couple of bucks (or quid) per month.

What makes a great iPlayer VPN?

The best streaming VPNs at a glance 1. ExpressVPN – The very best iPlayer VPN 2. Surfshark – Great value and unblocks iPlayer 3. CyberGhost – Excellent streaming-specialized VPN 4. NordVPN – Hot on privacy as well as streaming 5. VyprVPN – Small, no-logs contender performs excellently

Besides offering a speedy connection so that content can be streamed in HD, the best iPlayer VPN should have numerous servers within the UK and regularly change their lineup of available IP addresses.

That’s important because the BBC only has the rights to distribute content for free to TV-license-paying UK households. Outside of the UK, BBC Worldwide – the service’s commercial arm – sells those rights to distribution networks, such as Netflix. To prevent competition with those networks, the BBC puts a lot of effort into blocking users from streaming iPlayer abroad.

It’s not hard to see why this makes ExpressVPN our top choice for the best iPlayer VPN. This provider does everything right, especially when it comes to server choice. Its vast selection of servers – more than 3,000 in 94 countries – includes tons of UK IPs, enabling you to easily find an option to unblock iPlayer content.

The best iPlayer VPNs today

ExpressVPN is one of the fastest VPNs around. In our ExpressVPN review, we saw little change to our download speed when connected, meaning you shouldn’t have any problem streaming HD iPlayer shows.

What’s more, ExpressVPN is renowned for its excellent customer service. If something goes wrong while you’re watching iPlayer, you’ll be able to launch a live support chat immediately as agents are available 24/7.

Another ExpressVPN bonus is a diverse set of client apps for devices such as the Fire TV Stick and game consoles. With other VPNs, you could end up spending hours fiddling with your Wi-Fi router to connect these devices – not so here, as you’ll have a dedicated app right in the store, ready to download.

It’s worth noting that some of these devices rely on Express’s MediaStreamer tech, which allows you to access blocked content through the use of Smart DNS rather than using VPN servers – but it works very well and allows you to use the service on tons more devices.

ExpressVPN’s split tunneling feature is also worthy of mention. Using this, you can pick and choose which of your apps and programs connect directly to the internet, and which are routed through ExpressVPN’s servers. This is ideal if you want to watch iPlayer without interrupting your connection to other sites.

Overall, if you want the best VPN for iPlayer on the market, ExpressVPN should be at the very top of your list.

Get three months free of the best iPlayer VPN

ExpressVPN is the best iPlayer VPN on the market today. With unfailing reliability when it comes to accessing the streaming service, you'll also get blazing speeds and excellent privacy.

Surfshark demonstrates that there’s no need to break the bank in order to access a top-quality iPlayer VPN. As long as you’re willing to take out a lengthy contract, this is easily one of the cheapest VPN service providers on the market today.

Happily, even though it’s affordable, Surfshark hasn’t skimped on any important VPN features. Your browsing data will be secure with thanks to 256-bit AES encryption and protocols like IKEv2 and OpenVPN – plus the apps are incredibly easy to use no matter what platform you’re on, making iPlayer access super simple.

One of Surfshark’s party pieces is its unlimited connections policy – this is almost unheard of in the industry, and having it combined with such a rock-bottom price offers excellent value. Overall, while it can’t quite compete with Express in terms of sheer power and configuration, Surfshark is a cheap option that doesn’t scrimp on quality – plus you’ll also have 30 days to claim your money back if you don’t love the service.

3. CyberGhost Combine iPlayer streaming with top-notch security Unblocks BBC iPlayer: Yes | 24/7 customer support: Yes | Money-back guarantee: 45 days | Also unblocks : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu | Streaming devices supported: Android, iOS, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox | Simultaneous connections: 7 Helpful support staff Massive range of over 6,100 servers Lengthy 45-day guarantee Kill switch can be iffy

With 528 UK servers distributed over three cities, it’s easy to see why CyberGhost markets itself as made specifically for BBC iPlayer. Like ExpressVPN, CyberGhost works as a Fire Stick VPN and on Android TV devices, meaning you can quickly get BBC content on your TV wherever you are.

Something we really like about CyberGhost is the inclusion of useful server filters. Essentially, you can select what you want to do (watch iPlayer, Netflix, use it as a torrenting VPN etc.), and filter the server list to display the best connection for the job. While some services like ExpressVPN just seem to work, this takes out the trial and error associated with streaming iPlayer with lesser VPNs.

CyberGhost also deserves recognition for its strong privacy standards. This service is a good choice if you want to stay secure while streaming iPlayer because, besides using the standard roster of encryption protocols, CyberGhost can be set up to connect automatically if you are using an insecure network and disconnect if you are using an encrypted connection.

NordVPN has been a fixture of our best iPlayer VPN list for a long time now thanks to its large UK network and value-adding bonus features. While connected to the web via Nord, you’ll be protected from malware and phishing ads through NordVPN’s CyberSec tech.

Also, you can rest assured that your information will stay private because NordVPN employs 2048-bit encryption and DNS leak protection. And, if you’re still not convinced, thanks to a 30-day money-back guarantee you’ll have the freedom to figure out whether the NordVPN package is right for you.

VyprVPN stands out from the crowd thanks to the level of control it grants over how you connect to iPlayer. Users get to choose exactly which protocol to use from options that include OpenVPN, PPTP, and VyprVPN’s proprietary standard known as Chamaeleon (which, by the way, allows Vypr to function great as a China VPN).

In effect, this means you can decide whether to prioritize encryption and security or connection speed and streaming quality. VyprVPN is also notable for its audited no-log policy and NAT firewall that blocks unrequested inbound traffic.

The only problem we encountered with VyprVPN is that connection speeds can be a little patchy for certain server locales. However, if this happens, you shouldn’t have a problem finding an alternative server – but, while functional, the customer support lags behind class leaders such as ExpressVPN.