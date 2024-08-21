This brand-new Sony OLED TV is already $900 off — this is Black Friday good

If you missed your shot at buying a TV on Prime Day, it may have been a blessing in disguise. Right now, the all-new Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is marked down even further than it was on Prime Day.

Yes, you read that right: The 65-inch model is currently on sale for $1,898 at Best Buy, which is over $900 off its original sticker price. That's kind of ridiculous.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,898 @ Best Buy

Newly introduced as part of its 2024 TV lineup, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar new addition that slots perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch.

The Bravia 8 comes with pedigree. It's the latest entry in an impressive line of TVs that blends OLED technology with Sony's lauded engineering. The brand is often celebrated for its top-tier picture processing and posh design, and we expect nothing less from the Bravia 8.

Like all OLED TVs, contrast is the Bravia 8's raison d'être. Its self-lit pixels allow for perfect black levels — a benefit that has a host of benefits on other areas of performance. You can expect rich color, extra-wide viewing angles, and if Sony's track record is any indication, a super-accurate picture right out of the box. Plus, Sony TVs offer an overflowing toolbox of A/V settings for those of us with a penchant for tinkering.

So, picture purists will be pleased, but what about gamers? The Bravia 8 arrives with an array of hardware and software enhancements to compliment your consoles. There's enough here for both casual and dedicated gamers: VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. If your commitment to gaming goes above and beyond, however, you ought to keep in mind that the Bravia 8 is limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and one of them pulls double-duty as the TV's eARC port. This means if you own an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5, and an eARC-enabled soundbar, you'll have to relegate one of the current-gen consoles to an HDMI input that doesn't support 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Given Sony's thorough approach, I have a hard time imagining someone walking away unimpressed by the Bravia 8. In other words, it's almost certainly on a crash course with our list of the best OLED TVs you can buy.

Sony TVs tend to be priced higher than their closest competitors, so a deal this good is a great way to stave off any second guessing. It's the lowest price we've seen so far on the brand-new Bravia 8, and it might be Black Friday before we see a discount like this again.