This brand-new Sony OLED TV is already $900 off — this is Black Friday good
A deal like this probably won't come around again until Black Friday
If you missed your shot at buying a TV on Prime Day, it may have been a blessing in disguise. Right now, the all-new Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is marked down even further than it was on Prime Day.
Yes, you read that right: The 65-inch model is currently on sale for $1,898 at Best Buy, which is over $900 off its original sticker price. That's kind of ridiculous.
Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,898 @ Best Buy
Newly introduced as part of its 2024 TV lineup, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar new addition that slots perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10, and a 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch.
The Bravia 8 comes with pedigree. It's the latest entry in an impressive line of TVs that blends OLED technology with Sony's lauded engineering. The brand is often celebrated for its top-tier picture processing and posh design, and we expect nothing less from the Bravia 8.
Like all OLED TVs, contrast is the Bravia 8's raison d'être. Its self-lit pixels allow for perfect black levels — a benefit that has a host of benefits on other areas of performance. You can expect rich color, extra-wide viewing angles, and if Sony's track record is any indication, a super-accurate picture right out of the box. Plus, Sony TVs offer an overflowing toolbox of A/V settings for those of us with a penchant for tinkering.
So, picture purists will be pleased, but what about gamers? The Bravia 8 arrives with an array of hardware and software enhancements to compliment your consoles. There's enough here for both casual and dedicated gamers: VRR, ALLM, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. If your commitment to gaming goes above and beyond, however, you ought to keep in mind that the Bravia 8 is limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and one of them pulls double-duty as the TV's eARC port. This means if you own an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5, and an eARC-enabled soundbar, you'll have to relegate one of the current-gen consoles to an HDMI input that doesn't support 4K gaming at 120Hz.
Given Sony's thorough approach, I have a hard time imagining someone walking away unimpressed by the Bravia 8. In other words, it's almost certainly on a crash course with our list of the best OLED TVs you can buy.
Sony TVs tend to be priced higher than their closest competitors, so a deal this good is a great way to stave off any second guessing. It's the lowest price we've seen so far on the brand-new Bravia 8, and it might be Black Friday before we see a discount like this again.
Michael Desjardin is a Senior Editor for TVs at Tom's Guide. He's been testing and tinkering with TVs professionally for over a decade, previously for Reviewed and USA Today. Michael graduated from Emerson College where he studied media production and screenwriting. He loves cooking, zoning out to ambient music, and getting way too invested in the Red Sox. He considers himself living proof that TV doesn't necessarily rot your brain.