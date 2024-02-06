Last chance! 7 Super Bowl TV deals that'll arrive by Super Bowl Sunday

Multiple retailers are offering Super Bowl TV deals right now. However, with Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, there's only so much time you have to find the best deals.

I've been covering TV deals for over 15 years. Below, I've combed through the best Super Bowl TV deals at Walmart. I've chosen deals at Walmart because many of them can ship in time for Sunday's game or other offer rapid in-store pickup. (If you happen to live near a Walmart store). From our favorite mid-tier OLED TV to our top budget TV, here are the deals worth checking out before Super Sunday. For more Super Bowl coverage, check out our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream.

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $598 now $498 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $498. This TV is ideal for shoppers on a tight budget who are ok with a no-frills TV. That said, this budget TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Home compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $528 now $398 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV proves that buying a big-screen TV doesn't require straddling yourself in debt. Priced at $398, it's one of the least-expensive big-screen TVs we've seen. It sports Vizio's Active Pixel Tuning, which adapts picture quality for better color accuracy based on what you're watching. You also get built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support and Apple AirPlay support.

Price check: $399 @ Target

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

Super Bowl TV deals don't get better than this. Not only is this one of the least-expensive 75-inch TVs we've seen, but this TV also comes with a free 6-month DoorDash DashPass subscription ($60 value). That means you can get free food delivery on all DoorDash orders of $15 or more. On the TV front, the Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Sony X77L 65" 4K TV: was $689 now $598 @ Walmart

The Sony X77L is a Google TV powered by Sony's 4K Processor X1, which can upscale everything to 4K resolution. Thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 240, fast sports scenes should come across clear and crisp. The TV also packs exclusive features for the PS5 console, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes. You also get HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa and Apple AirPlay support.

Price check: $598 @ Amazon | $599 @ Best Buy