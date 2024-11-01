I test TVs for a living and these early Black Friday OLED TV deals can't be beat

If you were already planning to buy one of the best OLED TVs on Black Friday or Cyber Monday this year, you might want to hasten your plans. Right now, OLED TVs across the industry are seeing some pretty wild price cuts. If you want to guarantee yourself a good deal, the savvy approach would be to beat the holiday rush.

It's easy to see why OLED TVs always end up on our list of the best TVs you can buy. Their self-lit pixels allow for perfect black levels, ultra-wide viewing angles, and incredible contrast control. In the great OLED vs Mini-LED debate, you can find me on Team OLED.

Today, I've sifted through dozens of deals on 4K OLED TVs, narrowing it down to just six models. You can trust our recommendations because we've tested and evaluated each of these TVs, from performance to features.

Throughout the round-up, I'll be sure to mention which models are on sale across their respective size points. There's an OLED deal for everyone.

Best OLED TV deals

Sony 55" A80L OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The A80L OLED is one of Sony's top-performing TVs from last year, but don't let its age fool you — there's a reason this impressive TV is still on sale a year later. Like most Sony TVs in this price range, the A80L is engineered for sharp out-of-the-box accuracy in Sony's Professional picture mode. In HDR, it doesn't get as bright as some of the other OLED TVs on sale today, but it's an excellent TV for showcasing 4K movies and shows, provided you don't have too sunny a living space. The A80L also comes with valuable gaming features (ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz), though only two of its four primary inputs are of the HDMI 2.1 variety. The A80L as the perfect pick for those looking to save money on a Sony-branded OLED TV. Other sizes on sale:

65-inch: was $2,199 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The Bravia 8 is Sony's newest OLED TV, and while it doesn't pack as bright of a picture as some of the other options on sale right now, it's nevertheless a stunning TV if what you're looking for is an accurate presentation. This OLED's sleek, accommodating design and its sensational picture processing make it a great choice for those shopping for a high-class home theater experience. Its gaming enhancements (including 4K/120Hz support) are limited to just a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, so dedicated gamers might want to take a harder look at a discounted OLED from LG or Samsung. For cinephiles and general A/V enthusiasts, however, the Bravia 8 is a stellar option.



Other sizes on sale:

65-inch: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

LG 55" G4 OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The LG G4 is our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy in 2024. It features the second generation of LG's much-lauded Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which allows the G4 to get much brighter than traditional OLED displays. Being a flagship LG TV, the G4 comes with a laundry list of A/V- and gaming-related features, including a full slate of HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode. It's packed to the brim with useful features, looks jaw-dropping across all content types, and is currently on sale for a lower price than what I was expecting to see on Black Friday. Other sizes on sale:

65-inch: was $3,399 now $2,296 @ Amazon

LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,796 @ Amazon

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. The 77-inch version originally launched at around $3,400 and dropped to around $2,000 a few weeks ago. Today, you can land this extra-large OLED for even less. It's not as bright as the LG G4, but it should hold up in most living rooms thanks to the built-in benefits of OLED contrast. The B4 is particularly good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features featured on the higher-end LG C4 and G4 are still found on the B4, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. This is the TV to get if you want to save as much money as possible on an OLED TV above 65 inches.