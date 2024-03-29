Hurry! This AirTags 4-pack just crashed to its lowest price ever at Amazon

Apple's AirTags are among the best key finders we've tested. These small and discrete buttons measure just 1.26-inches wide so you can throw them in a bag or slip them into a wallet with ease.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple AirTag (4-pack) on sale for $74 at Amazon. That's a savings of $25 off the set's normal $99 price and the deepest discount yet for Apple's smart Bluetooth trackers.

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

In our Apple AirTag review, we called the Editor's Choice tracker "a clever device that is super simple to set up, and its Precision Finding feature makes it easy to find everything from your keys and wallet to your backpack or luggage."

If you own an iPhone this is one of the best accessories you can buy. AirTags are priceless for the peace of mind these trackers bring if you often misplace your gear. Not only do they play a loud sound to help you quickly find their general location, but their Precision Find feature uses an ultrawideband to provide accurate GPS-like directions to track down your AirTag to the inch.

At this price, this 4-pack is a no brainer for anyone who has ever misplaced their keys.