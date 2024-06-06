Walmart's Father's Day sale is live — 21 deals from $49

Father's Day 2024 falls on June 16. That gives you a little over a week to find the right gift and have it delivered on time. Fortunately, the Walmart Father's Day sale just went live with gifts for every type of dad.

If you're feeling generous, Walmart has smart TVs on sale from $74. Meanwhile, if dad needs a new laptop, Walmart also has laptops and tablets on sale from $52. That includes a killer deal on the iPad Air M1. Below I've rounded up 21 of the best Walmart sales you can get for dad right now.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Gift dad a new smart TV thanks to Walmart's latest sale. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a garage or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Walmart. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $258 @ Walmart

Upgrade your dad's TV to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $498 now $448 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the 75-inch TV deal for you. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more.

Samsung 65-Inch Class LS03B The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Walmart

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. It's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,597 @ Walmart

This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Tablets & Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for dad or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Walmart

It's not the latest model, but this $399 iPad Air is an epic deal for dad or just about anyone. It's powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging and Magic Keyboard support. In our iPad Air 5th Gen review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $679 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Acer Nitro 5: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for dads who want to venture into casual PC gaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899.

Appliances

Ninja Fit Personal Blender: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Help dad lose the dad bod with this personal blender. This 700-watt blender can easily blend fruits, veggies, and ice into delicious drinks. You can blend straight into the 16-oz Ninja To-Go cups, then simply snap on a Spout Lid to enjoy your smoothies and shakes on the go. Also included is a Ninja recipe guide to help you make the most of your blender.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

While it's only a small discount, this coffee maker is certainly worth the investment, especially if you’re a fan of iced coffee. It can brew hot or iced coffee in three cup sizes, including 10, 8 and 6-oz. It includes a 36-oz water reservoir as well as an iced tumbler. It's compatible with over 75 brands including Starbucks, Dunkin', Folgers, Peet's, and more.

RENPHO Air Purifier: was $369 now $119 @ Walmart

This air purifier can clean rooms up to 301 sq. ft. and comes with three speeds, plus an auto mode thanks to the built-in sensor. There’s also a useful sleep mode, which operates in the night at a much quieter level, as well as a child lock, making it suitable for a kid’s room.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Headphones

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Walmart

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said they're "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for the price they're nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $307 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Gaming

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

Microsoft's latest console remains the most powerful on the market and offers 4K gaming and exclusive franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more that you won't find elsewhere. You can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, offering a ton of games each month including mega-hits like Diablo 4. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our in-depth Xbox Series X review.

PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. The console is currently $50 off to mark the Days of Play 2024 event.

