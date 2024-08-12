Summer storage sale! Take 10% off orders of $50 or more at Western Digital

When it comes to storage, Western Digital makes some of the best external hard drives and best PS5 internal SSDs we've tested. If you're looking to expand the storage of your computer or gaming console, WD has an excellent back to school sale that can save you some cash.

For a limited time, WD is taking 10% off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "NA-TOMS10". The coupon doesn't stack with sale items, so you'll get the most savings using it on full-price devices. That's one of the best Western Digital coupon codes we've seen.

Western Digital: 10% off $50 or more @ WD

WD Elements SE SSD 2TB: was $129 now $117 @ WD

This portable SSD is perfect for college. It lets you take your most important files on the go in a compact device that easily stores in your backpack. Use coupon "NA-TOMS10" to drop the price of the 500GB model to just $117.

SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD: was $94 now $85 @ WD

Speedy file transfer is the order of the day with this SSD and we also love its small, sturdy shell, which makes it ideal for stuffing into pockets. Use coupon "NA-TOMS10" to drop the price of the 500GB model to just $85.