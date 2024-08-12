Summer storage sale! Take 10% off orders of $50 or more at Western Digital
When it comes to storage, Western Digital makes some of the best external hard drives and best PS5 internal SSDs we've tested. If you're looking to expand the storage of your computer or gaming console, WD has an excellent back to school sale that can save you some cash.
For a limited time, WD is taking 10% off orders of $50 or more via coupon code "NA-TOMS10". The coupon doesn't stack with sale items, so you'll get the most savings using it on full-price devices. That's one of the best Western Digital coupon codes we've seen.
WD Elements SE SSD 2TB: was $129 now $117 @ WD
This portable SSD is perfect for college. It lets you take your most important files on the go in a compact device that easily stores in your backpack. Use coupon "NA-TOMS10" to drop the price of the 500GB model to just $117.
SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD: was $94 now $85 @ WD
Speedy file transfer is the order of the day with this SSD and we also love its small, sturdy shell, which makes it ideal for stuffing into pockets. Use coupon "NA-TOMS10" to drop the price of the 500GB model to just $85.
WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $135 @ WD
The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive costs $149 and doubles the hard drive space of the Xbox Series X. It's a simple "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console and you're ready to play on. Use coupon "NA-TOMS10" to drop the price to $135.
