Samsung's 'secret' sale is slashing prices — and there's a AU$1,000 trade-in bonus on its flagship tablet

Hey there, you look like someone who can keep a secret. Seeing as you're so trustworthy, I feel obliged to let you in on the latest Samsung Secret Sale, which once again offers some bloody incredible deals over a 48-hour period (or until 10:59am (AEDT) on February 19, 2025 — but let's keep that on the down-low.

In terms of savings, the star of the show has to be Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — right now, an astonishing AU$1,000 in bonus trade-in value (on top of what your old device is worth) is up for grabs, so long as your trade-in device is on Samsung's list of eligible devices and is worth more than AU$0 after being assessed. That means you can get Samsung's flagship tablet from just AU$2,099 AU$1,099 (or even cheaper, depending on your trade-in device's value).

But wait, there's more! Those who take advantage of the deal above will also receive a bonus Book Cover Keyboard to go with your new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, valued at AU$349. So really, this deal provides a total saving of AU$1,349 from these two items. Seriously, that's fantastic.

All you have to do is visit the Samsung Secret Sale landing page, add your desired product to your cart, then add the code SECRET2 at the checkout to reveal the full offer attributed to it.

Get a bonus AU$1,000 in trade-in credit + get a bonus book cover keyboard Our top deal from Samsung's Secret Sale is on its flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Released recently in late 2024, the Tab S10 Ultra is as premium as Android tablets get, boasting a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display which has to be seen to be believed. Right now, Samsung is offering a massive AU$1,000 in bonus trade-in credit when you hand over an eligible device — and that's on top of what your old device is worth. Make sure you use the code SECRET2 at checkout to receive the offer. Better hurry, though — this offer expires at 11am (AEST) on February 19, 2025.

Of course, that's not the only deal on offer in Samsung's Secret Sale — you can also save hundreds on the Galaxy S24 Plus handset and Galaxy Watch 7, along with assorted TVs, vacuums, washing machines and more.

We've picked out some of our favourite deals below, but you can head over to Samsung's Secret Sale landing page for the full list of discounted items.