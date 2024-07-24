Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is officially here — 7 best deals with savings up to $1,440

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 was unveiled a few weeks back at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. While the latest foldable device has been available for preorder since then, today marks the date that you can actually grab it off the shelves.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 base model (256G) starts at $1,899, which we think is a bit steep considering it's $100 higher than its predecessor. Fortunately, there are plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals that can help lower the cost of Samsung's new flagship. For instance, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $699 at Samsung when you trade in an older device. You'll also get a free storage upgrade to sweeten the deal.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, our editor noted that it’s slimmer, lighter and tougher — and chock full of AI. So if you're a fan of the foldable smartphone's previous models (or you want to see for yourself what the hype is all about), we recommend jumping on these Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals while you still can. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals

Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,440 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,440 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade (a $240 value). The phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: for $1,899 @ Amazon

Free Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $300 Amazon gift card when you trade in your old device. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can take up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a Galaxy phone trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 gift card @ Best Buy

Purchase your Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Best Buy and you'll get a $300 Best Buy egift card.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade-in an older phone and open a new line with unlimited 5G data.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is offering up to an $800 discount on its Galaxy Z Fold 6 via trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,100 off @ T-Mobile

New and existing T-Mobile customers can take up to $1,100 off Galaxy Z Fold 6. To get this deal, you'll need to add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price from $1,899 Cover Display 6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz) Main display 7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz) Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4) Front camera 10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°) Under display camera 4MP (f/1.8, 85°) Battery 4,400 mAh Charging 25W wired, 10-15W wireless Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy Size Folded: 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches; Unfolded: 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches Weight 8.4 ounces

Starting at $1,899, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $100 pricier than its predecessor. However, there are a lot of welcome improvements. For instance, its lighter and thinner than the Z Fold 5 and it also sports a slightly wider/bigger cover display. That results in a screen that's more comfortable to type on with two hands. It's also easier to run apps on the cover display without everything feeling crammed.

The new foldable also sports a lot of new Galaxy AI features, along with easy access to Google Gemini. For example, the interpreter app makes it pretty easy to have a conversation with someone who speaks another language. It uses both the main display and cover display to make the translation experience more seamless.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Z Fold 5. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery life testing we saw about 10.5 hours of runtime, which is good but not quite best in class. Overall, though, this is a stellar foldable phone that's worth the investment, especially if you can find a good deal.