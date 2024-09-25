Puma's fall sale knocks up to 40% off sneakers and apparel — 11 deals I'd shop now

Fall is here, which means summer sales are drawing to a close. Fortunately, Puma has plenty of athletic apparel and running shoes to choose from during their Fall Shop Sale, which is slashing up to 40% off last season's styles.

But that's not all — in addition to the discounted prices you'll find in the sale, you can take an extra 30% when you use code "PUMAFNF" at check out. For example, the women’s Deviate Nitro Marathon Series running shoes are on sale for $156 (down from $170), but once you punch in that code, the price drops down to $109.

Puma has always been the "cool cat of fitness gear," which is why longtime lovers of the brand will definitely want to check out the 400+ items at their fall sale. To make things simple, I've handpicked my 11 favorite Puma deals to put on your shortlist.

Men's Puma deals

Puma Blaster Training Pants: was $55 now $24 @ Puma

The Puma Blaster Training pants feature a sleek, streamlined fit, ergonomic cutlines, breathable mesh panels, and adjustable zip openings at the cuffs. Available in three different colors (Black, Fizzy Apple, Malachite), these form-fitting training pants keep freedom-of-movement top of mind. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma Blaster Jacket: was $65 now $27 @ Puma

If you’re considering those training pants above, you may as well check out this jacket to match. Available in three different colors (Black, Fizzy Apple, Navy), the Puma Blaster Jacket features dryCELL moisture wicking technology to keep your core dry when you’re on the move, and articulated sleeves for an ergonomic fit. You also get elastic cuffs, dual side pockets, and a full zip closure up front. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma Fit Woven Quarter Zip Sweater: was $70 now $27 @ Puma

Step into fall with the Puma Fit Woven Quarter Zip Sweater, a versatile top layer that combines active technology with casual comfort. Made with at least 30% recycled materials, Puma’s dryCELL technology draws sweat away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable during your next workout. In short, this stretchy sweater strike a good balance between functionality and style. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma Viz Runner: was $65 now $32 @ Puma

Save a bundle off the Viz Runner shoes, which boast a 4-star rating on Puma’s website from over 700 reviews. Happy customers reported solid shoe construction, excellent support on the sides, and a comfortable cushion underneath. Available in three different colors (white with black accents, black with white accents, and gray with yellow accents), it’s a great running shoe at a great price. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma X-Cell Lightspeed: was $80 now $46 @ Puma

Kick your running game into high gear with the Puma X-Cell Lightspeed running shoes, which come in eight snazzy colors. (Click on each individual color to view the sale price.) They feature a step-in comfort sockliner and Puma’s X-cell midsole to provide maximum cushioning with each and every stride. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Women's Puma deals

Puma Train All Day 2-in-1 Tank Top: was $45 now $17 @ Puma

Designed for intense physical training, this tank is made with dryCell technology to wick moisture away from the body during exercise, using at least 70% recycled materials for an eco-friendly angle. Available in three different colors (Black/White, Cold Green, Midnight Plum), it’s a basic tank that’ll provide top-shelf support as you put in the work. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma “Dare To” Performance Leggings: was $40 now $20 @ Puma

Now that summer is over, you’ll want some good leg layers to complement your outdoor workouts. Like most of Puma’s apparel on this list, these leggings feature moisture-wicking properties to help keep you dry as you sweat, paired with flatlock stitching to minimize friction. There’s even an inner pocket for your keys. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma Fit Eversculpt Training Jacket: was $65 now $31 @ Puma

This fancy fleece jacket is an excellent option as the weather starts to turn chilly, featuring a contoured fit that won’t restrict movement. Puma’s breathable warmCELL technology is designed to trap heat close to your body, and there’s a stash pocket to keep valuables close to your chest. Continuing the trend of sustainable fashion, this jacket is also made with at least 50% recycled materials. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma Weave Zip: was $70 now $39 @ Puma

Available in two simple colors choices (black and gray/silver), the Puma Weave Zip training shoes feature a lace-free design and boxing-inspired midsole, delivering a flexible fit in a premium package. There’s a webbing loop at the heel for easy on/off action, with an easy slip-on style secured by a zip closure. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.

Puma Riaze Prowl: was $85 now $41 @ Puma

Decked out in a slick combination of black, pink, and aquamarine, these shoes are a “running-inspired silhouette” that feature a translucent EVA heel pod and unique lacing system to keep your feet strapped in tight. A flexible slip-on sock structure allows for a comfy fit, while the full rubber outsole gives you full ground contact and grip. Be sure to apply code "PUMAFNF" at check out to get this price.