Mother's Day gift ideas 2024: great presents to make mum smile on her special day

Mother's Day may be a few weeks away on Sunday, May 12, but it's never too early to find the perfect gift for your mum (or the mother figures in your life). With so many options out there, it can be hard to narrow down a gift, and sometimes, finding a gift for mum can be the most difficult task to accomplish.

At Tom's Guide, we've curated a diverse range of the best Mother's Day gifts, from lifestyle to tech and appliances. Whether your mum is a fashion-forward trendsetter or a tech-savvy jet setter, we've got something sure to make her smile.

Never mind if it's her first or umpteenth Mother's Day — spoiling mum can be as simple as a gift card, fresh flowers or even a new robovac that'll take the "work" out of endless housework.

So scroll on to find some of the best Mother's Day gift ideas this year.

Mother's Day gift ideas

Here's a brief snapshot of some Aussie retailers that have specifically curated items for Mother's Day:

ASOS: shop clothing, accessories, shoes and more

Adore Beauty: skincare, makeup, hair care and body and bath gift sets

Amazon: shop everything from electronics to fitness wearables, home decor and more

Big W: shop home and kitchen appliances, bedding, wellness and clothing

Emma Mattress: save up to 40% off Emma's award-winning Diamond Hybrid mattress

GymShark: shop activewear sets, leggings and gym accessories

KitchenAid: shop KitchenAid's favourites in its exclusive Mother's Day sale

Myer: handbags, fashion and accessories, and so much more

Oz Hair and Beauty: hair appliances, skincare and beauty products, and fragrances

Princess Polly: shop clothing, activewear, accessories, shoes and trending items

Sephora: makeup gifts, skincare, fragrances and more

The Good Guys: coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, wearables and home appliances

The Iconic: spoil mum with clothing, sleepwear, jewellery and accessories

Kitchen & Home Appliance Gift Ideas

Breville the Barista Express

(Image credit: Breville)

This espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction — making it perfect for any mum wanting to start her morning right with a delicious at-home coffee.

iRobot Roomba i3+

(Image credit: Future/Meghan McDonough)

The iRobot Roomba i3+ features in our best robot vacuum roundup mainly due to its affordability and self-cleaning features. The Roomba i3+ can be controlled through an app, Alexa, and Google Assistant, so mum can automate cleaning the floors hands-free.

Bissell Spot Cleaner

(Image credit: Bissell)

Any type of Bissell machine should be part of a home's appliance arsenal, and for good reason. Bissell's carpet washer quickly removes spots and crumbs from carpets, furniture, rugs, and more using warm water and specialised stain solution. If your mum already doesn't own one of these little machines, it may be time to give her one this Mother's Day.

Cosori Smart Air Fryer

(Image credit: Cosori)

This Consori Air Fryer is an innovative, compact cooker — or rather, it's so intelligent that it's even in the name. Connecting via an app, you can control the cook times, temperature, and presets from your (or your mum's) smartphone.

Buy it on Amazon.

Travel & Lifestyle Gift Ideas

Shark Flexstyle

(Image credit: SharkNinja / Denizen)

The Shark FlexStyle is the ultimate hair tool for helping mum recreate her favourite no-frizz salon styles at home. If you're keen to grab mum this limited edition Malibu Pink colour before it disappears, you better get in quick. Otherwise, it's also available in silver or teal colourways.

July

(Image credit: July)

If your mum is constantly on the go, then a July bag may be up her alley. Whether it's a casual Everyday Mini Tote or a stylish Carry On suitcase, July has plenty of options to suit all her travel needs. Available in limited edition and standard colourways across all bags, you can even personalise your purchase for an extra cost, making it the perfect keepsake.

Check out July's range on their website.

Lululemon

(Image credit: lululemon)

Lululemon is not for every mum, but if she's constantly at the gym, yoga, or a spin class or spends the day in leggings because they're comfy, it may be time to upgrade her activewear. Lululemon's Align shop stocks colourful and versatile options for everyday active apparel. Despite the hefty price tags on select items, Lululemon offers great-quality exercise gear that'll last a long time, so it may be worth the splurge.

Apple Watch Series 9

(Image credit: Future)

Ranked as our best smartwatch of 2024, the Apple Watch 9 is the best one yet. It's not a significant upgrade compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8, but this evolution is home to some super helpful features, such as the S9 processor. You can check out our full review of the wearable here.

Tech Gift Ideas

Frameo Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame

(Image credit: Frameo)

Currently 51% off RRP, this Frameo picture frame will enhance your mum's old photo frames. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for your mum to enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy.

Buy it on Amazon.

Kobo Libra 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide | Future)

Our colleagues at TechRadar call this Kobo the best-value mainstream e-reader yet, and for good reason. The Kobo Libra 2 has a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen that delivers a crisp display, 32GB internal storage and Bluetooth connectivity for listening to audiobooks.

Ember Mug

(Image credit: Ember)

As someone who forgets making coffee most mornings, I cannot recommend an Ember mug enough. This smart, temperature-controlled mug can be set to your preferred drinking temperature, keeping your chosen beverage hot (or warm) for up to 1.5 hours when using the battery or a full day when paired with its charging coaster.