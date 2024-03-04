MacBook Air M3 preorders and deals — how to get yours

Apple updated its MacBook line this morning with the new MacBook Air M3. Available in 13-inch (from $1,099) and 15-inch (from $1,299) sizes, the new Air is said to be 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

MacBook Air M3 preorders are now live with the laptop arriving to customers and stores on Friday, March 8. Below we're listing all the retailers where you can preorder the MacBook Air M3. As a deals editor with 17 years of experience, I'm also listing a few predictions as to when we could see the first MacBook deals on Apple's new laptops.

How to preorder the MacBook Air M3

MacBook Air 13 (M3/256GB): from $1,099 @ Apple

The 13-inch MacBook Air now sports an M3 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. It also features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and support for up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed). Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

Price check: not yet available @ Amazon | not yet available @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 15 (M3/512GB): from $1,299 @ Apple

The 15-inch MacBook Air now sports an M3 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It also features a 15.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and support for up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed). Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air and boasts up to 18 hours of battery life.

Price check: not yet available @ Amazon | not yet available @ Best Buy

MacBook Air M3 — what's new?

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Air M3 is very similar to its predecessor. The biggest changes are the new M3 chipset, support for two external displays, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Otherwise, price, weight, ports, and dimensions have remained pretty much unchanged. Apple says the new M3 Airs are 60% faster than the M1-based Air, but interestingly enough, they don't say how it stacks up against the M2 MacBook Air. Make sure to follow this page for our complete lab tests once we've fully reviewed Apple's new Macs. Otherwise, for a side-by-side comparison, check out our MacBook Air M3 vs M2 guide.

MacBook Air M3 deals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 13-inch MacBook Air M1 and the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 are officially out. Apple's new MacBook Air lineup includes:

13-inch MacBook Air (M2): from $999

13-inch MacBook Air (M3): from $1,099

15-inch MacBook Air (M3): from $1,299

That said, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy still have stock of the M1 MacBook Air, which regularly sells for $749 (its lowest price ever). On occasion, I've also seen the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) sell for $899 (via Best Buy), whereas the now discontinued 15-inch MacBook Air (M2) has crashed as low as $999 (via Best Buy and B&H Photo).

If you want a powerful Mac and you're on a budget, I would recommend snatching up the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $999. It's an amazing system (I bought one last December) and retailers will try to dump stock of it now that it's been replaced.

If you want deals on the new M3 MacBook Airs, I'd wait at least a week before making a purchase. Currently, only the Apple Store is offering preorders and Apple is renown for not offering deals. After the laptops are more readily available, I expect to see from $50 to $100 off. Look for deals from stores like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.