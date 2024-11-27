I'm literally blown away by this Dyson Supersonic Nural Black Friday deal — now 33% off

If you're well-versed in the beauty and haircare space, Dyson hair tools need no introduction. The Dyson Supersonic is well-known for its class-leading speed drying and airflow settings, so there were plenty of expectations when the Supersonic Nural was ushered in as an upgrade earlier this year.

Still only less than a year old, the Nural has acquired plenty of rave reviews on its own, notably due to its state-of-the-art smart settings and a new specialty attachment for curly and wavy hair types.

Joining the likes of the AirWrap, Corrale and the O.G. Supersonic — the Nural also capitalises on airflow to reduce heat damage and shorten styling time. Like its predecessors, and just about all things Dyson, all this premium performance comes at a hefty price… until now.

For Black Friday, Dyson's Amazon storefront has discounted the Supersonic Nural to just AU$498 — that's an AU$250 saving for a brand-new 2024 hair tool (and a Dyson one at that!). There's a similar discount to be had on the Dyson Airstrait, also discounted to AU$498.

You'll need to act fast, though, as this deal is set to expire at the end of Cyber Weekend, on December 2.

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer (Ceramic Patina / Topaz): was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250

With new smart settings and a brand new diffuser attachment catering towards curly hair types, this Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for everyone. Not only does it feature all the beloved settings of the original, but it comes packed with a specialised Scalp Protect mode and attachment learning where the tool remembers the last used settings. Now for AU$250 off, this hair dryer is worth picking up quicksmart.

In our Dyson Supersonic Nural review, two settings piqued our interest the most — the Scalp Protect mode and the Pause Detect mode — which could both effectively change the game for hair styling.

When operating Scalp Protect mode — symbolised by a yellow light on the endcap — the hair dryer uses a Hall sensor to detect how close the dryer is to your scalp. Once it recognises the distance, the dryer will automatically decrease its temperature to 55℃ — the Dyson optimum temperature for scalp care.

We found the Pause Detect mode to be somewhat revolutionary to the hair styling experience, and it was my most used feature when I tested the device. As someone who has long, thick hair, I often take several breaks when drying, as I find the practice to be the absolute bane of my existence. However, this feature was pleasantly surprising, as the dryer goes near-silent when placed down on a countertop and totally minimises heat and airflow. Once it's picked up again, the dryer goes back to the setting you were previously using, making it all the easier to dry your hair.

If you've been wanting to purchase one of these Dyson hair dryers, there's no better time than right now to nab the Supersonic Nural for AU$499.