I review smartwatches for a living — these are the 9 best Prime Day deals on Apple, Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung
I pity the fool who misses out on these smartwatch savings
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is wrapping up but it’s not too late to score a deep discount on one of the best smartwatches and wearable tech in 2024, including the latest Apple Watch 9, Garmin Epix 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Oura Ring 3 and many more.
The deals start at just $99 for the Fitbit Charge 6, the best fitness tracker for most folks in 2024, and also include the Apple Watch SE for only $169. Check out these savings and more below.
Prime Day smartwatch deals
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99
The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker for most people. It boasts an onboard GPS — so you can leave your phone at home — a week of battery life, a bright AMOLED touchscreen and impressive fitness and sleep tracking tech. You can also use it to make mobile payments, check Google Maps and change songs on your phone.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $249 now $169
The Apple Watch SE 2022 was already our choice as the best value smartwatch in 2024 but now you can get one for two-thirds off its normal price, which is kind of ridiculous. This is the non-LTE version and the smaller of the two SE models. The deal comes on a rubber sports band in either Black or Starlight.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): was $329 now $190
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have just been replaced by the new Galaxy Watch 7 but the original model is still a great value and powerful health and fitness tracking device, especially for sleep. This is the larger of the two Watch 6 models; it's also a whopping 42% off, the second largest discount of the devices listed.
Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349 now $269
The Pixel Watch 2 is Google's current flagship smartwatch, though it is likely to be replaced in the coming months by a Pixel Watch 3. Nevertheless, like the Galaxy Watch 6, this sleek wearable is packed with smarts, health-monitoring tech, fitness features and compatible third-party apps.
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): was $399 now $279
Moving up the Apple food chain, the latest Apple Watch Series 9, in its smaller size, is on sale for 30% off in all black, GPS only. This Apple Watch is the best overall smartwatch on the market today thanks to an impressive combo of fitness tools, safety features, wellness monitoring tech and (seemingly) endless apps, all packed into a premium-feeling package.
Ora Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was $349 now $282
The Oura Ring may look like a sleek piece of jewelry but it's actually a high-tech wellness-tracking device and the best smart ring on the market today. The inner ring sports heart rate, respiratory and body temperature sensors, along with an accelerometer to monitor sleep, physical activity, stress and women's health. Battery life is good for up to a week and water resistance is a solid 100 meters.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): was $399 now $312
Samsung made the disappointing choice not to include a rotating bezel on the latest Galaxy Watch devices, so the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remains the brand's flagship clicky-boy. Like its siblings, the Classic is packed with all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a modern, full-fledged Android smartwatch.
Pininfarina Senso Hybrid: was $399 now $319 (with coupon)
Be sure to check the 20% off box on Amazon to score this deal on the Italian-designed Pinifarino Senso Hybrid smartwatch, which I had the pleasure of spending some hands-on time with recently. It may look like a classic, pricey mechanic jawn, but the Senso can monitor heart rate, perform ECGs and check blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). It also boasts up to 30 days of battery life and looks like serious drip on the wrist.
Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $449
At a jaw-dropping 50%, this Prime Day deal on the Garmin Epix 2 in titanium is worth calling home about. Or, at least busting out the old credit card. The device is "made for those who want a luxe and long-lasting fitness smartwatch" as noted in our Garmin Epix 2 review. Boasting all of the brand's best workout tech and health insights in a burly yet attractive case, it truly is an epic watch.
