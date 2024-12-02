I found 10 Cyber Monday deals that are 50% off and less than $50 — and they all make great holiday gifts

There are just a few hours left of Cyber Monday sales! And if you're interested in crossing a few friends and loved ones off your holiday shopping list — without going broke — you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of items that are not only 50% off, but they're also less than $50.

Whether you're heading to an office party and need a secret Santa gift or you're stumped on what to give a family member, this list of affordable gifts can help point you in the right direction. But remember, you'll want to act fast because these too-good-to-be-true deals are destined to expire soon!

From handy Amazon smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, we've handpicked 10 Cyber Monday deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $50

PopSocket Grip with MagSafe: was $30 now $15 at Amazon Attach a PopSocket grip to the back of your phone with magnets — now half off for Cyber Monday. The grips are MagSafe compatible, come with sticky magnets for Android and other phones and have detachable grips to mix things up whenever you feel like it.

Amazon Echo Dot with Color Bulb: was $62 now $22 at Amazon This one should be an impulsive buy because of the incredible savings you're getting. With a whopping 63% off discount, you get the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and an Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $22. Just think, the Echo Dot by itself normally sells for $49.

Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $24 at Amazon If you haven't upgraded to a smart TV yet, then the Roku Express 4K+ can tide you over because it adds all the necessary functions to bring it up to level of any modern day TV. Not only can you access all of your favorite streaming services, you can also use it to wirelessly stream content fron your iPhone or iPad to your TV over AirPlay.

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $24 at Amazon You don't need to spend a fortune on a pair of wireless headphones. For $24, you can get the JBL Tune 510BT to wireless play tunes from your phone. It features a collasible design that lets it stow away easily in a backpack.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender: was $39 now $29 at Amazon You're always on the go. If this is you, then consider getting the Magic Bullet Portable Blender because it lets you make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies. Since it uses battery power, which is charged via USB-C, you can bring the Magic Bullet anywhere you go to make protein sakes, fruit smoothies, and even be used as a water infuser.

iVANKY 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Cube: was $59 now $29 at Amazon I've seen many 3-in-1 MagSafe charger deals, but this one from iVANKY tops them all because it's a 4-in-1. Not only will it charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, but it even includes a nifty lamp that's perfect for your night stand or desk.

Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $34 at Amazon At this price, you'll forget that the AirPods 4 exist because you can essentially buy three of the Amazon Echo Buds 2 for less than the cost of a single AirPods 4. This 71% off savings is epic because of its personalized audio options and noise cancellation.

Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Setting up LED lights shouldn't be a hassle, which is why we love the Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights because you can form it in such away to make unique murals. At 43% off its normal price, it's hard to not pick it up for $39 this Cyber Monday.