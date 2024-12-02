I found 10 Cyber Monday deals that are 50% off and less than $50 — and they all make great holiday gifts
Take the stre$$ out of holiday shopping
There are just a few hours left of Cyber Monday sales! And if you're interested in crossing a few friends and loved ones off your holiday shopping list — without going broke — you've come to the right place. We've put together a list of items that are not only 50% off, but they're also less than $50.
Whether you're heading to an office party and need a secret Santa gift or you're stumped on what to give a family member, this list of affordable gifts can help point you in the right direction. But remember, you'll want to act fast because these too-good-to-be-true deals are destined to expire soon!
From handy Amazon smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, we've handpicked 10 Cyber Monday deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals 50% off and under $50
- PopSocket Grip with MagSafe: was $30 now $15
- Amazon Echo Dot with Color Bulb: was $62 now $22
- Roku Express 4K+: was $39 now $24
- JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $24
- Magic Bullet Portable Blender: was $39 now $29
- iVANKY 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station Cube: was $59 now $29
- Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $34
- Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights: was $69 now $39
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $44
- Blink Mini 2 (3-pack): was $99 now $49
Best Cyber Monday deals under $50
Attach a PopSocket grip to the back of your phone with magnets — now half off for Cyber Monday. The grips are MagSafe compatible, come with sticky magnets for Android and other phones and have detachable grips to mix things up whenever you feel like it.
This one should be an impulsive buy because of the incredible savings you're getting. With a whopping 63% off discount, you get the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and an Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb for $22. Just think, the Echo Dot by itself normally sells for $49.
If you haven't upgraded to a smart TV yet, then the Roku Express 4K+ can tide you over because it adds all the necessary functions to bring it up to level of any modern day TV. Not only can you access all of your favorite streaming services, you can also use it to wirelessly stream content fron your iPhone or iPad to your TV over AirPlay.
You don't need to spend a fortune on a pair of wireless headphones. For $24, you can get the JBL Tune 510BT to wireless play tunes from your phone. It features a collasible design that lets it stow away easily in a backpack.
You're always on the go. If this is you, then consider getting the Magic Bullet Portable Blender because it lets you make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies. Since it uses battery power, which is charged via USB-C, you can bring the Magic Bullet anywhere you go to make protein sakes, fruit smoothies, and even be used as a water infuser.
I've seen many 3-in-1 MagSafe charger deals, but this one from iVANKY tops them all because it's a 4-in-1. Not only will it charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously, but it even includes a nifty lamp that's perfect for your night stand or desk.
At this price, you'll forget that the AirPods 4 exist because you can essentially buy three of the Amazon Echo Buds 2 for less than the cost of a single AirPods 4. This 71% off savings is epic because of its personalized audio options and noise cancellation.
Setting up LED lights shouldn't be a hassle, which is why we love the Govee Neon RGBIC Rope Lights because you can form it in such away to make unique murals. At 43% off its normal price, it's hard to not pick it up for $39 this Cyber Monday.
It's the smallest out of the bunch, but the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) still has the same functions as its bigger siblings. Due to its size, it's the perfect deskside companion to access Alexa with vouce controls. Right now, it's 50% off at $44 thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.
You don't just get one, but three Blink Mini 2 security cameras with this Cyber Monday deal. Secure your home with these compact security cameras, which will only cost you $49 for a three-pack.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.