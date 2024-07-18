I can’t believe the Apple AirPods Max are still this cheap after Prime Day — grab yours now

At Tom's Guide, we've reviewed all of the best headphones, and we've see a lot of them drop in price as part of Prime Day deals. But this is one Apple deal you can't miss.

Right now the AirPods Max are just $394 at Amazon, which is way down from $549. This is the lowest price we've seen them for and they sound and look incredible. So we'd act fast on this deal.

Apple AirPods Max: were $549 now $394 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This Prime Day deal drops these headphones to their lowest-ever price, and this deal is too good to pass up.

These headphones are outstanding in every aspect. In our Apple AirPods Max review, we awarded them 4 out of 5 stars for their luxurious design and feel, easy-to-use controls, crisp and balanced sound, spatial audio, and fantastic noise cancelation. These features alone make the AirPods Max worthy of a spot amongst the best noise-canceling headphones and the best headphones overall.

Available in an array of fun colors, the AirPods Max still maintain a retro aesthetic, and boy are they comfortable! Memory foam earcups ensure you don't feel any pain even when you wear these headphones for long periods of time, and they create a secure seal around your ears — you can blast metal on these without worrying about audio leakage.

But what we really like is the sound quality and active noise cancelation. With 40mm dynamic drivers installed, the AirPods Max deliver deep bass, accurate mid-range sounds and clean high-frequencies. As for ANC, even with just one level of it, the AirPods Max drown out most sounds.

The spatial audio works exceptionally well too — think surround sound but for a headset. With support for 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos content, watching movies with this headset on will make you feel like you're in the theater. Pair them with one of the best iPads and you're good to go.

If these features aren't convincing enough, the AirPods Max boast 20 hours of battery life. That's not the best in class but it's plenty long enough for cross-country flights.

