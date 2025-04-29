Don’t wait! Save $180 on the stylish Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones now

It's no secret that wireless headphones have become a fashion statement — especially when you throw a celebrity collaboration into the mix. Enter the Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian, a pair of headphones in a warm Dune color chosen by the popular TV personality herself.

Even better? These stylish cans are now down to just $169 at Amazon (was $349). That's a whopping $180 off, for one of the best headphones deals of the year.

Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Special Edition in color Dune look like they could've been pulled off the color palette from the same-named blockbuster movie franchise. The shade's warmth reminds me of the evening desert. Beyond the fancy color option, there's no real difference between these and the standard Beats Studio Pro. They are discounted less often, however, so if you're interested in this color, then now is the time to grab a pair. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we found one of the best parts of these headphones was their battery life.

Since the Beats Studio Pro are some of the best Beats headphones on the market, we suggest you jump on this epic deal ASAP.

Like many of the best headphones you can buy today, the Beats Studio Pro have great active noise cancellation and plenty of smart features. One of the biggest selling points is a 40-hour battery life, which is better than many options in the same price tier (including the Apple-designed AirPods Max.)

Aside from her stamp of approval, the color is the only real difference between the Kim Kardashian Beats Studio Pro and the standard model. The internals remain the same — and that's no bad thing. For under $200, you'd be hard-pressed to find something with noise canceling as good as that in the Studio Pro.

Although we saw these headphones for $159 during last year's Black Friday sale, they're only $10 shy of that epic low price. We don't know how long this rare deal will last, so don't wait! Grab a pair of the Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian headphones for $169.