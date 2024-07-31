Huge Bissell sale on Amazon — 5 vacuum deals I'd shop now under $150
The best Bissell vacuum deals under $150
With so many cleaning gadgets and gizmos on the market, it's hard to come by a high-quality vacuum that isn't astronomical in price. Luckily, Bissell vacuums come highly recommended — and the best part is, they don't cost a fortune.
Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 40% off Bissell vacuums, including the internet-famous Little Green Machine, which you can snag for just $85 (was $123). I've rounded up some of my favorite Bissell deals — and they all just happen to be under $150. These deals only last for a limited time, so I recommend shopping the sale ASAP.
P.S. Bissell machines are also champs at picking up pet hair and messes. Plus, with every purchase, you’re supporting the Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps save homeless pets. We think that's a great enough excuse to add one of these Bissell vacuums to your shopping cart now!
Best Amazon Bissell deals
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $85 @ Amazon
For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.
Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Full-Size Vacuum Cleaner : was $139 now $94 @ Amazon
At less than $100, vacuum cleaners won’t come much cheaper than this. The Bissell CleanView is designed specifically to handle pet hair, thanks to its Triple Action Brush Roll. Plus, the included Pet TurboEraser tool can help deal with embedded hair on upholstery too. Meanwhile, the extension wand is handy for reaching difficult spaces.
Bissell Little Green Machine Pet Deluxe: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
We all love our furry friends, but we don't love the messes they make. This version of the multi-purposeful, portable cleaner is specifically designed to remove tough pet spots and stains from carpets, upholstery, car interiors, and more. Plus, it's even more efficient when you tap the brand's Pet Oxy boost.
Bissell Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $128 now $108 @ Amazon
This cordless, lightweight vacuum is perfect for quick pickups. It charges up in just 4.5 hours and provides up to 20 minutes of cleaning at a time. It also comes with a removable, built-in hand vac that features an easy empty dirt bin and a washable filter.
Bissell CrossWave Floor and Area Rug Cleaner: was $229 now $136 @ Amazon
The Bissell CrossWave is a combination vacuum and mop that will leave your floors spotless in one sweep. It’s ideal for hard floors and area rugs, suitable for tiles, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum and more. Its two-tank technology keeps clean water and formula separate from dirty water and dry debris, so you always clean with fresh solution.
