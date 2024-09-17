Huge Alienware sale knocks up to $900 off our favorite gaming rigs — here's my top 7 picks

There are plenty of reasons to jump into PC gaming. From cheaper access to titles, to running the games of yesteryear, there's nothing like playing games on Windows — and that's not even factoring in exclusives.

While it can be expensive to get started, Dell has discounted a wide variety of its fantastic Alienware models, making it easier to get into the hobby. Right now, you can save $400 on the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, which packs an RTX 4070 GPU. Here are our favorite Alienware deals available right now.

Best Alienware desktop and laptop deals

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,149 now $899 @ Alienware

The G15 is technically a Dell laptop, but it's a serious budget gaming rig. With a Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this configuration is a great first choice for a gaming laptop. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with 165Hz refresh rate, and you can take advantage of it with an RTX 4060 inside.

Dell G16 Laptop: was $1,249 now $949 @ Alienware

A step up from the G15 above, this ups the display to 16 inches with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,599 now $1,249 @ Alienware

For just under $1,300, you can get a powerful desktop PC with 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. There's also an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of VRAM. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Alienware m16 R2 Laptop: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Alienware

Get $200 off this laptop with a Core Ultra 7 processor, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. There's 1TB of storage, and a very solid NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 for GPU. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we called it a stealthy gaming laptop.

Alienware m16 R2 Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Alienware

Save $400 on this gaming laptop which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for playing the latest games, as well as 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD drive for fast storage. The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for high frame rates, too.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $3,199 now $2,599 @ Alienware

This slick and compact desktop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super, which is capable of playing demanding games with ease. You also get a generous 32GB of DDR5 RAM which makes the Aurora R16 ideal for multitasking. Add to that 2TB of SSD storage and an Intel Core i9 CPU and you've got a powerhouse with a $600 discount.