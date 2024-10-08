Get your outside space looking awesome for fall — save up to 50% on these top Prime Day deals
With fall upon us, there are plenty of jobs to do in your yard, including pruning plants and clearing up leaves. We've found the best Prime Day deals to keep your yard tidy so you can continue enjoying your outside space in the fall.
Whether you're viewing your yard from inside or still happy to don a warm jumper or two, we've found the best products to keep your yard looking spick and span and cozy enough if you want to venture outside. Right now, you can save up to 40% on Fiskar's PowerGear2 Softgrip pruners, which have plummeted from $42 to $24. Meanwhile, to keep everything toasty, you can check out TIKI Brand's Smokeless 25-inch Fire Pit , which has been reduced by $145. And there are lots more offers besides.
These are the deals that I recommend, but the rest of the Tom's Guide team is also on the hunt for the best bargains. You can check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog throughout the two-day sales event for the latest finds.
Fiskars PowerGear2 Softgrip Pruner: was $42 now $25 @ Amazon
The fall is the perfect time to get out into your yard and prune your shrubs and trees ahead of winter. These soft grip pruners from Fiskars are up to the task, and are currently reduced by 40%. They also feature in our buying guide as the best pruning shears for gardeners with weak hands, as their mechanisms provide 3x more cutting power with less effort.
Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower: was $249 now $142 @ Amazon
With a 43% saving on this cordless leaf blower from Greenworks, you've got plenty of reason to get outside and tidy up those fallen leaves. What's not to love about a leaf blower that delivers up to a 185mph gust? You can also switch between blower to vacuum mode to clean up the leaves once you've gathered them. Plus, it has 6-speed settings for variable control and a runtime of 21 minutes.
Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $24 @ Amazon
Want to make your patio look like an outdoor bistro or Italian cafe? Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will do the trick — and are almost 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, providing up to six hours of power for the bulbs. Check out our Brightech Ambience Pro LED Outdoor String Lights review for more detail, and see why they come up tops in our best solar lights guide.
TIKI Brand Smokeless 25 inch Patio Fire Pit: was $395 now $250 @ Amazon
Warm up your outside space with an ambient glow this season — and net a 37% saving while you're at it — with this wood burning outdoor fire pit. It features a modern, attractive design suitable for a contemporary space, a removable ash pan for easy clean-up, plus a weather-resistant cover to protect it from the elements. The smokeless firepit radiates a robust flame with a 4-foot radius, keeping you cozy when it's cool.
Dr Infrared Carbon Infrared Patio and Outdoor Heater: was $126 now $89 @ Amazon
Stay toasty during chilly evenings with this wall or ceiling-mounted heater, approved for both indoor and outdoor use. We think it's perfect for placing on a patio or deck, as it is one of the best patio heaters around if you're on a budget. What's more, it provides infrared heat with three power settings —900W, 1200W and 1500W, which you can switch between with its remote control. Plus, this Prime Day you can save 29% on the list price, pocketing $37.
