Massive Alienware sale — get up to $1,300 off our favorite gaming PCs

PC gaming has become my favorite way to spend an evening online with friends. Unfortunately, the barrier to entry can be high — gaming PCs and laptops are powerful, and that power comes at a cost. Thankfully Alienware, Dell's gaming-focused sub-brand, is offering significant discounts right now as part of its back to school sales event.

For instance, right now you can save up to $400 on high-performance configurations of the Aurora R16 desktop and as much as $600 on the top version of the m18 R2 Gaming Laptop. I've been digging through the spec sheets so you don't have to and I've picked out the best Alienware laptop and desktop deals around right now. Reminder: Make sure to use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to save an extra 10% on most rigs.

Best Alienware desktop and laptop deals

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,999 now $1,439 @ Alienware

This compact desktop comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a GeForce RTX 4070 and a 1TB hard drive, making it a great "out of the box" option for just about anything you throw at it. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get this price.

Alienware m16 R2 Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,979 @ Alienware

Save $620 on this laptop which has a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 2TB of SSD space, an RTX 4070 and a whopping 64GB of RAM. It has the muscle to power just about anything and it comes with a whole host of ports, too. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get this price.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,799 now $2,159 @ Alienware

This R16 houses an NVIDIA GeForce 4080 Super and 16GB of VRAM, which makes it a dream machine for just about any gamer. You also get a Core i9-14900F CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get this price.

Alienware x16 R2 Laptop: was $2,944 now $2,200 @ Alienware

This portable powerhouse has a slick cut-out hinge design, a GeForce 4070 under the hood, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. This configuration has a lower resolution 1920x1200 16-inch display, though. In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we said it's amazing performance and great customization options make it well worth the cost. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get this price.

Alienware x16 R2 Laptop: was $3,599 now $2,699 @ Alienware

This x16 R2 configuration adds an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of VRAM. That's pretty much as good as you can get in a laptop right now, making this machine one worth considering if you really want to future-proof your rig. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get this price.

Alienware m18 R2 Laptop: was $3,799 now $2,879 @ Alienware

This laptop's cut-out design make the m18 R2 a looker, while also offering the RTX 4090 of the x16 above. This configuration has a $920 discount and includes a huge 18-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 64GB of — making it a multitasking beast whether you're gaming or not. Note: Use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get this price.