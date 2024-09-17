Early Prime Day sale live on Amazon apparel — shop jeans, sweaters and more from $10

When it comes to stocking up on basics in your closet — like a simple white t-shirt or a casual button down — most people prefer to spend less. Fortunately, Amazon Essentials offers quality pieces at super affordable prices.

In fact, ahead of October's Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is discounting their already budget-friendly Amazon Essentials line. Right now, you can get cozy sweaters, everyday joggers and casual flannels starting at just $10.

Below, I've rounded up some of the best basics I could find for fall. Check out my top 11 apparel picks from the Amazon sale.

Women's Amazon Essentials Deals

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt: was $24 now from $15 @ Amazon

If there was ever a basic top that every woman needs, it's this button down. Featuring a lightweight, classic fit, the poplin shirt is a wardrobe staple that can be paired with jeans, shorts and trousers — making it an essential top for every season (and occasion).

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Ribbed Long-Sleeve Sweater: was $23 now from $17 @ Amazon

Reviewers on Amazon consider this the "perfect sweater." The boat neck sweater is a casual-yet-sophisticated piece that's ideal for fall weather and activities. It's soft, lightweight and features a beautiful ribbed knit texture. The sweater also comes in four additional colors you'll love.

Amazon Essentials V-Neck Layering Cami: was $22 now from $17 @ Amazon

Perfect for layering under your favorite blouse or cardigan, this set of camisoles are the perfect addition to your closet this fall. Cut from a mid weight compact cotton, the versatile set will bring all-day comfort and they also have adjustable straps for a custom fit.

Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Jean: was $28 now from $18 @ Amazon

Slim, flattering and stretchy, you can't go wrong with these classic skinny jeans. Unlike rough and rigid jeans, you'll stay comfy all day long in this pair that's cut from cotton-blend denim and feature added stretch. You can also choose from several different colors and washes.

Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater: was $33 now $24 @ Amazon

For a simple, soft pullover sweater, most people would point to this hoodie for just $24. It's available in 11 more colors and will guarantee a stylish look and comfy feel.

Men's Amazon Essentials Deals

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $14 now from $10 @ Amazon

Made of soft knit fabric, this lightweight long sleeve shirt will be your go to whether you're hanging at home or heading out for a casual day. If camouflage isn't your style, there are tons of other options to choose from.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Oxford Shirt: was $21 now from $16 @ Amazon

Made of 100% cotton, this comfortable shirt features a regular fit throughout the shoulders, chest and waist. It provides a classic, versatile look for everyday wear and pairs well with both jeans and dress pants.

Amazon Essentials Men's Straight-Fit Jogger Pant: was $22 now $16 @ Amazon

Comfortable and casual, these woven jogger pants combine chino detailing with easy pull-on styling. Made of breathable cotton twill, you'll love that they have some extra stretch for movement and flexibility.

Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt: was $23 now from $17 @ Amazon

Score this flannel for just $17 at Amazon. With tons of positive reviews, customers appreciate the flannel for its warmth and thickness. Plus, it's a great value for the money. The shirt comes in several other plaid and solid options that you'll want to sport all autumn long.

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Jeans: was $27 now from $20 @ Amazon

With a bit of stretch and all day comfort, you'll never want to take off this simple and stylish denim. These classic jeans are a wardrobe workhorse, perfect for weekdays in the office and weekend plans. Pro tip: hang to dry for an extended stretchy jean life span.