Caraway deal knocks $25 off orders of $250 ahead of 4th of July

The first week of July is here and there are plenty of 4th of July sales to take advantage of this week. One of the best deals I've seen comes from Caraway.
For a limited time, Caraway is taking $25 off orders of $250 or more via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE". That's one of the best Caraway Home discount codes I've seen. The discount can be used on any order. Below are some of my top recs.
Caraway deals
Cookware & Minis Set: was $595 now $570 @ Caraway
This 10-piece set includes everything you need to cook from home. The entire cookware set is ceramic-coated and includes a sauce pan, fry pan, Dutch oven, saute pan, and their corresponding lids. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to get this price.
4-Piece Cookware Set: was $395 now $370 @ Caraway
If you're limited with space, this is the only cookware set you'll need. It includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauce pan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to get this price.
Bakeware Set: was $395 now $370 @ Caraway
From muffins to cake, this bakeware set has everything you need to get baking at home. It includes an 18x13-inch baking sheet, 15x10-inch baking sheet, 12-cup muffin pan, and a 13x9-inch rectangle pan. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to get this price.
Knife & Utensil Set: was $395 now $370 @ Caraway
Organize your kitchen with the Caraway Prep Set. It includes 4 knives, 5 utensils, shears, and a modular organization unit to keep them all stored neatly. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to get this price.
Stainless Steel Cookware Set: was $695 now $670 @ Caraway
Cook healthier with Caraway's lightweight Stainless Steel Cookware Set. It includes a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauce pan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, all clad in stainless steel. Use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to get this price.
