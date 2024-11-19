Amazon's epic Black Friday sale slashes prices on outdoor gear — get $25 off when you spend $100

Black Friday will be here before we know it — and if you're looking for the best outdoor and sporting good deals around, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a sports fanatic, a fitness enthusiast or an avid hiker, Amazon is offering huge markdowns with deals tailored to your outdoor hobby of choice.

But that's not all — Amazon is also taking $25 off when you purchase $100 worth of eligible outdoor gear. Below, I've listed all the outdoor categories and landing pages where you can shop items from the sale. If you're unsure whether a specific item is included in the sale, there will be a $25 off coupon on the page and the offer will be automatically applied to your purchase at check out.

Keep scrolling to shop all the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon! (P.S. many of these outdoor deals also make for great holiday gifts).

Best Amazon Outdoor Sales

Sports Fan Shop: deals from $3 @ Amazon

If you're a sports fanatic, you need to check out the Amazon Sports Fan Shop where you'll find hundreds of deals on items featuring your favorite teams. This Kansas City Chiefs to-go mug is now just $21 on Amazon (pictured). It's available with every other NFL team's logo and color, as well. Save $25 when you buy $100 of select items. Read more ▼

Fishing and hunting sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

If you're a big fishing and hunting buff, right now is the perfect excuse to upgrade your gear. Amazon's sale is offering huge markdowns on everything you need from tackle boxes and range finders to shooting targets and tool kits. I'd recommend grabbing this 3-tray tackle box for $16 (pictured) ahead of your next big fishing adventure. Save $25 when you buy $100 of select items. Read more ▼

Exercise and fitness sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

From weights and kettlebells to treadmills and exercise bikes, Amazon has tons of great exercise equipment for your home gym or daily exercise regimen. One of my favorite items in the sale that's eligible for an extra discount is this yoga mat from Gaiam (pictured). It's now 32% off and is a durable yet lightweight mat that's perfect for any yoga or fitness routine. Save $25 when you buy $100 of select items. Read more ▼

Team sports sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Whether you like to hit the pickle ball courts or you're looking to shoot some hoops, you can find tons of sporting goods on Amazon. Many of the deals even make for great holiday gifts if you have a sports enthusiast on your list. For instance this Franklin Sports NHL mini knee hockey set (pictured) will provide hours of fun for kids (and even adults). You can snag it for just $25 today. Save $25 when you buy $100 of select items. Read more ▼