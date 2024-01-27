Best early Amazon Presidents' Day sales 2024 — up to $700 off OLED TVs, $189 AirPods Pro 2 and more

Presidents' Day is on the way, and that means a ton of Presidents' Day Amazon sales will soon be here. If there are still things you need that you didn't manage to snag last month, now's a great time to make those purchases.

Right now the LG 55-inch G3 OLED 4K TV is $1,796 at Amazon. This is a huge $1,200 off its usual price. Plus, you can grab some of the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed, the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon. This is a $60 discount.

There are plenty more early Presidents Day sales to be found, so just scroll down to see all the best Amazon Presidents Day sales right now. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes).

Early Amazon Presidents Day sales — Top deals now

Best early Amazon Presidents Day sales

TVs

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon's line of Fire TVs gives you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. In addition, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $69. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy | $118 @ Walmart

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to $299. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Hisense 50" U6HF QLED TV: was $529 now $299 @ Amazon

Looking to score a 50-inch QLED TV for cheap? Amazon has the Hisense U6HF for 29% off its regular sticker price, making it one of the best deals going on right now. Besides having a quantum dot filter, this TV uses a full array panel, supports regular HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats, and comes with Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built in.

Hisense 55" U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $348 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the least-expensive Mini-LED TV we've seen and the best budget TV on the market. The Editor's Choice TV offers spectacular contrast while its quantum dot filter ensures well-saturated colors. It also offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support. Gamers take note that it has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, but its Mini-LED lighting still managed to make games pop. In our Hisense U6K review, we said "if you want the best bang for your buck, the Hisense U6K can't be beat."

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $679 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $679. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $897 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV for game day and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,080 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy

Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L: was $1,599 now $1,198 @ Amazon

The Bravia XR A75L is a (2023) Sony OLED with features designed specifically for PS5 gamers. For instance, it has a 120Hz refresh rate with two HDMI 2.1 ports and 4K/120 fps, VRR, and ALLM support. You also get Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which optimizes picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5. Other features include HDR support and built-in Google TV/Google Assistant.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

LG 55" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,796 @ Amazon

We rank the LG G3 OLED as one of the best TVs on the market right now. In our LG G3 OLED review , we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote are also included.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

SAVE $60! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that'll debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $249 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Price check: $599 @ Best Buy | $599 @ Target

Laptops and PCs

Asus VivoBook 15: was $379 now $324 @ Amazon

Ideal for students or basic work, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget machine that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's a little too underpowered for demanding work, but can pass when you just need to surf the web or watch some videos.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Gaming Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

This Lenovo Ideapad 3i gaming laptop is now even more budget-friendly thanks to a discount at Amazon. It comes packing an Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: was $399 now $364 @ Amazon

Looking at this super-thin Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, most people probably wouldn't think it's a Chromebook until they turned it on. Its gorgeous 1080p display is better than what you find in most Chromebooks and its Celeron 5205U processor should be ideal for light tasks.

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $114 @ Amazon

As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise-canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. These are one of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones we've tested at $149.

Price check: $114 @ Walmart