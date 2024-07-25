Act fast! The Cheapest RTX 4070 laptop dropped to just $999!

If you've had your eyes on a new gaming laptop with impressive specs but don't want to break the bank, MSI has one of the best deals we've seen in a long time.

Right now, the MSI Katana 15 AI is on sale for $999 at Micro Center. Considering how this laptop normally costs $1,499, you're saving a cool $400. It's rare to see RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 laptops for under $1,000, which makes this deal even more jaw-dropping. That also means this deal likely won't last long, so you'll want to act fast before it returns to its original price.

MSI Katana 15 AI: was $1,499 now $999 @ Micro Center

The MSI Katana 15 AI comes in several configurations but this is the one to buy. With its NVIDIA RTX 4070, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, and a 1TB Solid State Drive, it offers incredible value and performance and is the best bang for your buck gaming laptop for under $1,000.

The MSI Katana 15 AI offers incredible performance for the price. It packs an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Although Intel laptops usually command a premium over AMD, this processor is no slouch. Many benchmark results have the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS coming out on top of the Intel Core i7 13700H found in many of the best gaming laptops in 2024. When paired with its RTX 4070 and 16GB of RAM, this laptop will not disappoint.



While its design may not be as flashy as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 we recently reviewed, and its 4.9-pound weight makes this quite chunky, its powerful performance makes it stand out at this price.



In addition to the 4-Zone RGB Keyboard with 1.7mm travel, you're also getting a 15.6 inch (2,560 x 1,440) 165Hz IPS display for fast gameplay. On top of that, MSI's latest Cooler Boost 5 technology with 2 fans and 6 heat pipes keeps everything running cool even with the most demanding tasks.

This is one of the best deals we've seen on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop this year. We don't know how long this deal will last, so don’t miss out!