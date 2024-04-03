Act fast — Boulies' spring sale knocks this comfy gaming chair to under $400

Full disclosure: I'm not a gamer. The longest hours I've ever logged have probably been in Animal Crossing — the mobile app version. But that doesn't mean I haven't been tempted by the ultra-supportive promises of the best gaming chairs.

One brand that has caught my eye is Boulies, which is currently hosting a sitewide Spring Sale that slashes the prices of its entire assortment up to $190; all you have to do is pop in the promo code "SS190" on leather upholstery options or "SS60" for $60 off everything else at checkout.

Boulies Ninja Pro: <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?variant=40253784817750&b=1367300&u=1338591&m=89308&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fboulies.com%2Fproducts%2Fninja-pro-series%3Fvariant%3D40253784817750" data-link-merchant="boulies.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $339 @ Boulies

The Ninja Pro is one of our favorite budget gaming chairs. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/gaming/gaming-peripherals/boulies-ninja-pro-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="boulies.com"">Boulies Ninja Pro review, we said it was an attractive, budget-friendly buy, but be warned that it's somewhat of a pain to put together. That said, at $339 it's a solid deal for gamers on a budget.

Boulies Master Series (Nappa Leather): <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?variant=40283050704982&b=1367300&u=1338591&m=89308&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fboulies.com%2Fproducts%2Fmaster-series%3Fvariant%3D40283050704982" data-link-merchant="boulies.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $689 now $499 @ Boulies

The well-reviewed Master Series from Boulies also comes in an elevated Ultraflex PU leather, similar to the same upholstery you'd find in a sports car. Its tailored design and customizable lumbar support cradles every nook and cranny, reducing pressure on your spine, hips, and thighs, no matter if you're logging long hours in front of a laptop screen, PC, or gaming console of choice. Supersoft, padded armrests are fully adjustable, and the chair itself supports 15 degrees of tilt, a 360-degree swivel, and a 165-degree recline. <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?variant=40249763823702&b=1367300&u=1338591&m=89308&afftrack=hawk-custom-tracking&urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fboulies.com%2Fproducts%2Fmaster-series%3Fvariant%3D40249763823702" data-link-merchant="boulies.com"" data-link-merchant="boulies.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Other fabric and color choices aren't as deeply discounted, but a more affordable $399.

As someone who spends most of the day hunched over a keyboard and eats meals at my desk more than my dining table, I often wonder what it would be like to equip my work-from-home setup with a chair like the one above to keep my posture in check, particularly one with a cushioned seat. (My Cesca is certainly lacking in the lumbar support department.)

Extra tall silhouettes, loud details, and flashy color combinations, however, have delayed such a purchase. Boulies, however, offer up more discrete designs. And in the grand scheme of things, it's already well-priced (our editors' go-to's in this category tend to run $600-plus). The current seasonal promotions put it into budget buy territory. So if you've also been wondering what the hype is all about, now's as good a time as any to give one a try.