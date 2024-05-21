Act fast! Amazon's taking up to $150 off Apple's new M3 MacBook Air

While the iPad Pro 2024 may sport the Apple's upgraded M4 chip, before you can turn it into a killer tablet/laptop combo, you'll need to fork over an extra $299 or $349 for Apple's new Magic Keyboard. Thankfully, cash-strapped Apple fans still have a lot of options these days to get one of the iPhone maker's most portable laptops.

Case in point, Amazon has some of the best MacBook deals going on right now with several models of the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale for record low prices. You can get the souped-up 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD on sale for $1,349 at Amazon. That's a savings of $149, which makes this one of the best Apple deals we've seen so far this year. It's one of the few times we've seen the 16GB RAM model on sale, and best of all you won't have to shell out for any accessories since the MacBook Air is already an epic laptop.

Other M3 MacBook Air models are also $100 off at Amazon. You can snag the 8GB RAM/512GB SSD version on sale for $1,199 or the basic 8GB RAM/256GB model for $999 — a rare sub-$1,000 price tag for Apple's latest MacBook Air.

Best MacBook sales

MacBook Air 13 (M3/16GB RAM/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

$150 off! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. This editor's choice laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. This model packs a Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

If you don't tend to play graphically intense games or have a ton of programs open simultaneously, you can save $100 on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM as well without sacrificing storage space.

MacBook Air 13 (M3, 8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

You can also save $100 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000 so soon after its release, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.

In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called this super portable laptop the best MacBook for most people. It packs many of the same features that made its predecessor such a hit, with the added bonus of Apple's powerful M3 chipset. This processor not only features excellent CPU performance but significant graphical and AI upgrades as well. For instance, the M3 chip's Neural Engine can remove background noise in programs like CapCut or automatically enhance photos in Pixelmator Pro. It performs these tasks on-device instead of through the cloud.

On top of that, Apple managed to make the MacBook Air's already stellar battery life even better. In our tests, the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 lasted an astonishing 15 hours and 13 minutes.

Granted, if you're already rocking the M2 Air, there's really no need to upgrade. But if you're still using an Intel-based Mac or even an M1 model, the M3 is a worthy investment — especially when you can snag it on sale in deals like this.