iPhone 17 Air — new survey could be bad news for Apple's super thin iPhone
Blame the iPhone 16e
The entire iPhone 17 lineup is shaping up to be one of more intriguing Apple phone iterations in years.
The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is reportedly replacing the Plus model, but based on the findings of a new survey, it may struggle.
The SellCell questionnaire survey of over 3,500 iPhone users asks about the iPhone 16 lineup with a focus on the new "budget" iPhone 16e.
It's an interesting look at how people are feeling about the newest iPhone but also hints at how Apple fans might respond to the rumored Air.
One of the questions found that only 7.3% of respondents were considering upgrading to the iPhone 16e.
The other 92% wouldn't choose the e-series phone. It appears there's a trio of reasons for the disinterest in the 16e.
- ‘Lack of multiple rear camera sensors such as wide angle or telephoto lens’ (52.6%)'
- ‘I prefer a higher-end model as I want the best of what Apple has to offer regardless of the price’ (34%)'
- 'Most Apple users (91.6%) are unhappy with the pricing of 16e'
iPhone 17 Air: Single camera could be a problem
The camera issue may be something that affects people's interest in the iPhone 17 Air.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Rumors and leaked dummy models have pointed to the 17 Air featuring a single 48MP lens, about the same as what's on the 16e.
People don't want to give up their cameras and its one reason why people buy the more premium iPhone models.
As the survey notes the "extra features (dynamic island, MagSafe charging, multiple rear cameras, brighter screen) justify the additional cost."
One big question — and this might depend on how Apple markets the 17 Air — is whether or not people will consider the skinny phone a 'premium' model.
Based on renders and dummy models we've seen, the iPhone 17 Air will feature MagSafe charging and it will likely be powered by the new A19 chipset.
The question is whether people will consider it "the best of what Apple has to offer."
We're sure Apple wants to sell a lot of Air models but also won't be upset if people gravitate toward the iPhone 17 Pro variants as the survey indicates.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body
Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know