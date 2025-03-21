iPhone 17 Air — new survey could be bad news for Apple's super thin iPhone

By published

Blame the iPhone 16e

iPhone 17 Air render
(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

The entire iPhone 17 lineup is shaping up to be one of more intriguing Apple phone iterations in years.

The ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is reportedly replacing the Plus model, but based on the findings of a new survey, it may struggle.

The SellCell questionnaire survey of over 3,500 iPhone users asks about the iPhone 16 lineup with a focus on the new "budget" iPhone 16e.

It's an interesting look at how people are feeling about the newest iPhone but also hints at how Apple fans might respond to the rumored Air.

One of the questions found that only 7.3% of respondents were considering upgrading to the iPhone 16e.

The other 92% wouldn't choose the e-series phone. It appears there's a trio of reasons for the disinterest in the 16e.

  • ‘Lack of multiple rear camera sensors such as wide angle or telephoto lens’ (52.6%)'
  • ‘I prefer a higher-end model as I want the best of what Apple has to offer regardless of the price’ (34%)'
  • 'Most Apple users (91.6%) are unhappy with the pricing of 16e'

iPhone 17 Air: Single camera could be a problem

Renders of the iPhone 17 Air from Jon Prosser's Front Page Tech YouTube channel.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

The camera issue may be something that affects people's interest in the iPhone 17 Air.

Rumors and leaked dummy models have pointed to the 17 Air featuring a single 48MP lens, about the same as what's on the 16e.

People don't want to give up their cameras and its one reason why people buy the more premium iPhone models.

As the survey notes the "extra features (dynamic island, MagSafe charging, multiple rear cameras, brighter screen) justify the additional cost."

One big question — and this might depend on how Apple markets the 17 Air — is whether or not people will consider the skinny phone a 'premium' model.

Based on renders and dummy models we've seen, the iPhone 17 Air will feature MagSafe charging and it will likely be powered by the new A19 chipset.

The question is whether people will consider it "the best of what Apple has to offer."

We're sure Apple wants to sell a lot of Air models but also won't be upset if people gravitate toward the iPhone 17 Pro variants as the survey indicates.

More from Tom's Guide

