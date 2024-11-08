I test a ton of portable chargers and battery banks — save up to 73% with these early Black Friday deals

We’re weeks away from the biggest shopping day of the year, but I’ve been seeing excellent deals on some of the best battery banks and portable chargers. I can’t stress enough why you need them, especially if you’re traveling or simply commuting to work. That’s why I’ve been busy looking out for the best early Black Friday deals on these chargers, so you get the best bang-for-the-buck offer to keep your gadgets at a healthy battery level.

Now, you might be wondering why it’s worth getting one now knowing that Black Friday is closer to the end of the month. I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again: you don’t want to miss out on a better deal. That’s because no one knows what discounts these portable chargers and battery banks will get come Black Friday. Buying them now won’t just guarantee you a good deal, but if a better one happens to come on Black Friday, you can always take advantage of their return and price matching policies.

I’ve been testing many of the best portable chargers, power banks, batteries, and more to know exactly what features are needed. Not only should the size of the battery be important, but equally so are the charging speeds of their respective ports.

Best Black Friday battery bank and portable charger deals

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

I always keep the INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger in my work drawer because of its compact size and utility, which is made better by the fact it doesn't cost a whole lot. While it lacks the faster charging speeds and spiffy designs of other chargers, this INIU one gets the job done.

Price check: $17 @ Walmart

Newdery 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $35 now $25 @ Amazon

There's something about transparent designs that always gets me. The Newdery 10,000 mAh portable features one that lets me see through its casing, all while being able to charge my phones and Apple Watch.

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K): was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

With its Qi2 wireless charging pad, the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K) offers on-the-go charging that can also be used on compatible iPhones that have MagSafe support. Not only can you just strap this battery bank on, but it also features a kickstand that will let you use StandBy Mode on your iPhone.

Price check: $59 @ Walmart

KUXIU X40Q QI2: was $99 now $80 @ Amazon

Call it the space-saving portable charger, the KUXIU X40Q QI2 is one I don't mind stuffing in my backpack because of its folding design and ability to charge my iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $89 now $35 @ Amazon

For anyone planning to go off the grid, or taking a long weekend for camping, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank is one to carry along because of its ability to charge with sun power. You won't have to find an outlet to recharge its 42,800 mAh battery because you can leave it out for periods of time thanks to its integrated solar panel.

LISEN MagSafe Car Mount Charger: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

You don't see this type of portable charger often, but what I love about this Lisen MagSafe Car Mount Charger is that it serves double duty for your iPhone (or Android with a magnet mount) and Apple Watch. It sits directly over a car vent, which will also provide your devices with adequate cooling while they're charging.

Anker Power Bank Fusion 10K: was $45 now $35 @ Amazon

I really hate having to carry along cables for my phones, which is why I love the Anker Power Bank Fusion 10K. There's already an integrated USB-C that lets me connect it to my gadgets. There's also another USB-C port on the charger itself if I want to charge something else at the same time. And best of all, it acts as its own power adapter with its fold out charging clips.

Price check: $44 @ Anker

iWALK LinkPod 4: was $26 now $18 @ Amazon

When you really need something ultracompact without having to worry about pesky wires, the iWALK LinkPod 4 offers instant charging by directly being attached to your device's USB-C port. Its 4,500 mAh battery capacity might be small compared to the others here, but it should give most phones a fair amount of charge.

Baseus 30000mAh Portable Charger: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

It looks like a polished brick, but the Baseus 30000mAh Portable Charger has everything I want in a versatile power bank. In addition to having USB-A and USB-C ports, it even fashions in a microUSB port as well if you have older devices that still use it.