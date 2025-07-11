Sinner vs Djokovic LIVE: watch FREE from abroad, score as men's singles semi-final grips tennis fans

Sinner vs Djokovic is here – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly cheapest) way to watch the men's singles semi-final live on Friday, July 11 from anywhere with a VPN.

The hotly-anticipated tennis clash between seven-time Wimbledon title-holder Novak Djokovic and current world number one Jannik Sinner is tipped to attract more than a million viewers around the world.

Tennis fans can watch live thanks to major sports networks such as ESPN, BBC and TSN, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.

Ready to see the semi-final in SW19? Stick with us for all the latest on Sinner vs Djokovic including highlights, replays and shot-by-shot updates...