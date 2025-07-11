Live
Sinner vs Djokovic LIVE: watch FREE from abroad, score as men's singles semi-final grips tennis fans
Eager to watch the men's semi-final live? Here is how to watch Sinner vs Djokovic live in U.S., Canada and Australia
Sinner vs Djokovic is here – which means it's time to figure out the best (and possibly cheapest) way to watch the men's singles semi-final live on Friday, July 11 from anywhere with a VPN.
The hotly-anticipated tennis clash between seven-time Wimbledon title-holder Novak Djokovic and current world number one Jannik Sinner is tipped to attract more than a million viewers around the world.
Tennis fans can watch live thanks to major sports networks such as ESPN, BBC and TSN, as well as online via their respective streaming apps.
Ready to see the semi-final in SW19? Stick with us for all the latest on Sinner vs Djokovic including highlights, replays and shot-by-shot updates...
LIVE: Latest Updates
Sinner in "full control" in first set
The crowd is chanting as Sinner takes control of this first set (6-3). It's 15-15 in the seventh game and Sinner is looking about as comfortable as any man can look on Center Court with a place in the Wimbledon final at stake.
🔥 Sinner WINS the opening set 6-3!
Sinner* 6-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)
Sinner puts the pressure on again from the back of the court and breaks Djokovic for the second time to take the opening set 6-3. The Italian world number one has been superb this set and Djokovic seems unusually subdued.
Worse still for Djokovic, that break means he'll serve second in the second set again.
Sinner leads 5-3 in the opening set
Sinner 5-3 Djokovic* (*denotes next server)
After Sinner broke the Djokovic serve in the third game of the opening set, we've been on serve.
The Italian top seed has been pounding groundstrokes from the baseline and looks in a top rhythm to hit through the 24-time major winner, no mean feat against arguably the greatest 'defender' in tennis history.
Here's how to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer (it's FREE).
OUTSIDE THE U.K.? Use USE NORDVPN TO ACCESS iPLAYER WHEN ABROAD.
Sinner vs Djokovic LIVE NOW on Center Court!
Who will face Alcaraz in Sunday's men's singles final? We're about to find out as Djokovic vs Sinner gets underway now.
Time is not on 38-year-old Djokovic's side and he will want to lay down a marker against the young pretender.
Sinner has an excellent record on grass courts so get ready for an epic Wimbledon semi-final.
Looking for a live stream? Here's how to watch Wimbledon on BBC iPlayer (it's FREE)