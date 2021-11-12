These are the Black Friday laptop deals I’m looking out for

Some Black Friday deals are already happening, making this the best time to search for deals on the best laptops. As a computing writer, I try to stay on top of laptop deals — both for myself and for you, the reader. You never know when the perfect laptop will pop up so it's good to remain vigilant.

A few devices have already caught my eye during the past couple of weeks. This includes Windows laptops, Chromebooks, gaming laptops and MacBooks. I've made a shortlist of the devices I think are worth keeping an eye on. Some have already been heavily discounted while others aren't yet on sale. Considering how laptops are a hit item, I expect most (if not all) of these to see significant price reductions.

Windows laptops

Dell XPS 13 OLED: was $1,399 now $1,077 @ Dell

Dell XPS 13 OLED: was $1,399 now $1,077 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 OLED is one of our favorite laptops since it's both stylish and performant. Newer configurations come with a 3.5K OLED touchscreen that produces deep inky blacks, high contrast ratios and vibrant colors. Dell offers a slew of different configurations on its website. No matter which one you go for, you're getting a brilliant work laptop. There's a reason it won the awards for best laptop display and best laptop overall in our Tom's Guide Awards 2021.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: currently $1,599 @ Microsoft Store

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: currently $1,599 @ Microsoft Store

This Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft's flagship Windows 11 device. Like the new operating system's interface, the Surface Laptop Studio's design takes some visual cues from Apple. Packing an 11th Gen Intel CPU and 16+ GB of RAM, this machine is ideal for both work and play. If you opt for the model with the discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the laptop doubles as a decent gaming and video editing machine.



Apple MacBooks

Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch): currently $1,999 @ Apple

Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch): currently $1,999 @ Apple

One of the newest products listed here, Apple's M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop is arguably the best MacBook Pro released to date. The Liquid Retina XDR display offers improved contrast and refresh rates, giving you spectacular image quality. The loss of the Touchbar and return of MagSafe charging are huge plusses. This is an overall great laptop. We've seen sporadic sales over on Apple's website so be on the lookout for when they occur.

Apple MacBook Air with M1: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple MacBook Air with M1: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

If the MacBook Pro 14-inch is out of your price range, the MacBook Air with M1 makes for an excellent alternative. The Apple silicon processor gives it impressive performance over previous Intel-powered MacBooks. The long-lasting battery life of this particular model (14 hours and 41 minutes per our tests) is another example of the M1 chip's efficiency. Multitasking is no problem for this laptop. It won recommendations for best laptop and longest-lasting laptop in our Tom's Guide Awards 2021.

Gaming laptops

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,599 now $1,697 @ Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2,599 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced has been on sale for almost $900 off at Amazon for a couple of weeks now. I'm actually amazed it hasn't completely sold out. This particular model sports an Intel Core i7-10875H 8-Core processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Those specs will let you play most AAA titles at medium to high settings. I can't forget to mention the large 15.6-inch Full HD 300Hz display that makes anything you're playing look absolutely stunning.

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $1,749 now $1,602 @ Amazon

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $1,749 now $1,602 @ Amazon

The MSI GS75 Stealth is another gaming laptop that's currently seeing reduced prices on Amazon. It features a 17.3-inch 240Hz display, a Core i7 10875H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512TB of SSD storage. This is one of the better gaming laptop deals we've seen. It's possible we'll see even lower prices before and during Black Friday.

Chromebooks

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: currently $499 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: currently $499 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has a QLED display, retains power for close to 8 hours, and its i3 configurations deliver impressive speeds for Chrome OS. Ditching the previous model's 4K display has made this iteration a hit since it is now more affordable. During Black Friday, it will likely see further reduced prices.