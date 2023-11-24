5 signs you need to buy a bed topper and not a mattress in Black Friday sales

If your mattress isn’t giving you the great night’s sleep it used to, the Black Friday mattress sales are the perfect time to pick up a new one for less. But before you rush out to spend your money on one of the best mattresses for your body and sleep, it’s worth considering whether all you need is a mattress topper instead.

In some cases, one of the best mattress toppers can make an instant difference to how comfy you are in bed. Investing in a good quality bed topper gives your mattress a new lease of life, which in turn saves you money as you'll be able to last a couple more years without buying a mattress mattress.

If any of the following apply to your current mattress, we'd suggest buying a bed topper instead this Black Friday and save yourself some money...

Today's top Black Friday bed topper deals

1. You aren't in pain, but you aren't super comfy

If you get into bed and don’t feel entirely comfortable, a mattress topper could make all the difference. There are a huge variety of mattress toppers out there, so you can add either softness or support as needed. This depends on the material and thickness that you choose.

Although there are countless numbers of mattress toppers on the market, the three main materials used are memory foam, gel, and latex. Mattress toppers range in thickness from two inches up to eight inches (and sometimes more).

A thinner topper made of firmer material like latex will help add support, whereas a cushioning memory foam thicker topper will add softness. Our magic bed topper suggestion is the Tempur-Pedic Adapt, which seems to work for most people and most beds. It's on sale too, with a chunky discount off every size.

2. The firmness isn't perfect but it isn't bad either

It can be difficult to find a bed that’s the right firmness for your sleeping style. We can follow all the advice, which will often result in the right mattress, but personal preference also comes into play.

Plus, for those of us that share a bed with a partner, some compromise might be needed to get a bed that suits you both. So, if you’re sleeping on a bed that’s comfortable but the firmness just isn’t quite to your choosing, a mattress topper could allow you to ‘tweak’ the firmness and add another layer of comfort to your bed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Your mattress is only a few years old

Even if you’ve dutifully followed all our advice on how often to flip or rotate your mattress, your mattress may be a little more worn down in the areas where you sleep at night. This is particularly true if you stick to one position throughout the night and don’t roll over.

A mattress topper can add a comfortable new layer that smooths out the mattress surface and helps to relieve any pressure points that are building up. A topper will also add a little stability and, depending on what type you choose, can also make it easier to change positions and move about during the night.

4. It has some slight sagging but no major dips

As already mentioned, even the best mattresses can develop a few saggy spots. If your mattress has started to develop some slight sagging, it’s probably no longer providing a flat and stable surface for you to lie on. The key here is to invest in a new mattress topper before the slight sags become major dips.

We’d recommend choosing a firm latex topper that will smooth over the sagging and give you a more stable surface to sleep on. Latex is breathable and durable, with a slight bounce to it that will stop you feeling as if you’re lying on a brick.

5. Your mattress is starting to sleep a little warm

As the materials in your mattress start to soften up, you may notice that you’re starting to sleep a little warm. This could be because you’re sinking further into the materials and not getting as much benefit from air circulating through the mattress.

A cooling gel mattress topper is the solution here, as the gel-infused foam is designed to keep your body temperature cooler while you sleep. Gel-infused toppers that have washable, antimicrobial covers are the best choice as these will keep your topper hygienic if you sweat. If you’re a really hot sleeper, look for a mattress topper that stays cool to the touch.

Today's top 3 Black Friday mattress topper deals

1. Tempur Adapt Mattress Topper: from $319 $191 at Tempur-Pedic

Best for: Sleepers with joint pain; making a hard bed soft

This is the best bed topper our team has tested and it's been 40% off throughout the Black Friday sales so far. That's a great saving and we don't often see it sell for much cheaper than this. The 3" Tempur Adapt Topper is made using NASA-developed Tempur foam that contours to your body, relieving pressure on your hips, shoulders and back to alleviate aches and pains when you lie down. It scored well in our Tempur Adapt Mattress Topper review and can make an instant difference to the comfort of a hard bed.

2. Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper: from $249.54 $174 at Viscosoft

Best for: Hot sleepers

If wake up a lot because you're too hot, a bed topper with good temperature regulation is the way to go this Black Friday. After testing it for our Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper review, we also rate it as a great choice for back sleepers in particular due to its firmer, thicker feel. This Black Friday you can save 30% on the Viscosoft Active Cooling Topper, with a queen down to $244.97 (was $349).